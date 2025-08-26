When you hear the fear in their voices, how terrified they are. Then you find out the Police arrested the girl for defending herself and her sister.

This is what mainstream media says. No mention of an attacker.

A GIRL has been charged after she was allegedly brandishing a knife on a Scots street.

Cops were called to St Ann Lane, in the Lochee area of Dundee, just after 7:30pm on Saturday.

It's claimed the youngster was in possession of a bladed weapon.

A number of police vehicles were spotted at the Balgay Street car park as officers launched an investigation.

Police Scotland confirmed a 14-year-old youth has been charged in connection with the alleged incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Around 7.40pm on Saturday, we received a report of a female youth with a bladed weapon in St Ann Lane, Dundee.

The Left will be sceeching, “she shouldn’t have had a knife”

This is from Zero Hedge.

….Yet another example occurred in Scotland this week with the arrest of a 14-year-old girl who went viral on social media after defending another girl from a migrant man stalking them on video. The teen can be seen pulling out a kitchen knife and a hatchet and screaming at the man to leave them alone.

She warns the migrant man "Don't touch my sister, she's fucking 12..."

BREAKING - Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old girl after she was forced to brandish a knife to defend herself and her friend against a migrant who attempted to assault her near St Ann’s Lane in Dundee, Scotland. pic.twitter.com/odBjzIZugA — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 25, 2025

Now, that same girl has reportedly been arrested by Scottish authorities for "brandishing a bladed weapon". It is illegal in the UK to carry almost any self defense tool and knives over three inches are banned from personal carry. These laws never seem to apply to migrants, of course, leaving native law abiding citizens helpless against armed attackers.

UK media coverage conveniently leaves out any mention of the migrant man when reporting on the arrest. Details of the arrest are thin and the incident raises many question. The apparent mother of one of the teens present at the scene claims that the man and another woman were sexually propositioning a young girl when she intervened. The migrants then allegedly attacked her and that is when the weapons came out.

It's clear from the footage that the migrant was following the girls, filming them and refusing to leave when they ask him to go away. It's hard to come up with a justification for his behavior, but we're sure the UK media will find a way. The fact that the migrant man was willing to film the altercation suggests he believes he is protected while the girls are not. He may be right.

If the man had been white and Scottish, the teen would likely have been held up as a hero. Instead, she faces prosecution. And this is how you know mass immigration is a malicious agenda, not a sincere humanitarian effort…..

Reported Rape statistics Across Europe:

🇵🇱 Poland - 590

🇩🇰 Denmark - 2,831

🇪🇸 Spain - 2,870

🇧🇪 Belgium - 4,600

🇮🇹 Italy - 5,000

🇫🇷 France - 38,094

Britain:

🇬🇧 UK - 73,000

COMMENTARY FROM AMERICA

Meanwhile….

And all the while, while people are imprisoned for tweets and 14 year-olds are arrested for defending themselves we have this.

One of Britain’s most dangerous jihadi terrorists has been released.

All across Europe women and girls are crying out for help, telling us they're living in fear.

This is Ireland

We have the irony-of-all-ironies. People are calling for help from their “saviour”, Elon Musk who is behind every agenda to take people to a digital prison

No one sees this more clearly than David Icke

Musk is moving in on the UK with the Thiel-Vance AI Palantir control cabal as he moved in on MAGA in the US. You are going to see and hear more from Musk winding people up in the UK through this platform because civil war was always the plan. There are so many things for British people to be unhappy and angry about and of course they must protest - just be VERY CAREFUL who you follow and who you give your power to. What is their REAL agenda? Remember that if Musk wants it, the Cult wants it. T'was always so.

What do people think? A right wing tyrant in America is going to save people from a left-wing tyrant in Britain?!

