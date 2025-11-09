Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
8m

Western individualistic societies structurally resist the full implantation of Agentic State mechanisms — Liberal democracies possess redundant safeguards (courts, ombudsmans, media, civil society) that slow or fragment authoritarian trajectories. The Agentic model, while technologically feasible, becomes anthropologically unstable in these contexts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kat Shotz's avatar
Kat Shotz
1h

I’m glad I won’t be alive , I feel so terrified for those that will be😞

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture