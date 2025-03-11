Elon says the IP addresses connected to the cyberattack on X today originated in the Ukraine area
Elon Musk has pointed the finger at Ukraine for a major cyber attack on X (formerly Twitter), that caused outages throughout Monday.
Tens of thousands of users reported at least three major outages of the website and app.
Pro-Palestinian hacker group Dark Storm Team claimed responsibility for a DDoS attack on the platform, according to a public Telegram post. The group is known for primarily targeting countries and entities that support Israel's attack on Gaza following Hamas' surprise attack on October 7, 2023.
However, Musk suggested that a "large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved" in the "massive" hack, in a series of posts on X. "We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources."
Musk later told Larry Kudlow, during an interview on Fox News, that the hackers had "IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area."
https://www.newsweek.com/x-twitter-outage-dark-storm-live-updates-2042333
Remember vault 7, it revealed is that IP numbers can be manipulated.