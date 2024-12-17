I don’t always resonate with everything Richie says but there is a segment that I want to emphasise
Some others are thinking along the same lines as I am.
See the following
“Probably a bigger risk than being hunted down by a drone is that AI would be used to make incredibly effective propaganda.”
~ Elon Musk
As I was putting all this together in my head the following came through by email.
Stew Peters for me is at once an obnoxious shockjock and someone who conveys quite a lot of truth, even if it’s in your face.
Elon's Weapon of MASS DESTRUCTION: How AI Has Been Deployed to KILL for Jews
AI is a weapon of mass destruction, sent from Hell to brainwash, program and CONTROL every aspect of your daily life, all at the behest of satanic JEWS.
Anyone else thinking along the same lines?
I’m not surprised given the nativity scene at the Vatican had baby Jesus lying on a kefiher. There is a difference between Zionists and Jews. The Zionists are descended from the Khazarian empire. They worshipped Baal and sacrificing ced children. The didn’t become Jewish until he 8 th century. There are many videos online of Jewish rabbis and others of Jewish background saying Israel is not their homeland, and god never promised it to them. Recently I also saw a video compilation of Ashkenazi Jews who took DNA tests to determine cover genetically they have no relationship to the Middle East, instead they have European Caucasian origins . I’ve also found from listening to Jewish voices that when Eastern European Jews and Jewish people forced out of Muslim countries were treated differently to the Zionists when they migrated to Israel.