In looking at the plans for the wider population and for themselves (in particular, Elon Musk) a satirical novel I read many years ago, Stark , by Ben Elton, came to mind.

Stark is a 1989 satirical thriller set against the backdrop of accelerating environmental collapse. The story follows a mismatched group of outsiders—most notably a disillusioned comedian, a journalist, and an eccentric conspiracy theorist—who begin to uncover a secret global network called “Stark.” As they dig deeper, they realise that this shadowy organisation is backed by some of the world’s richest and most powerful figures, all quietly preparing for a future they believe is already lost.

The central revelation is stark in both name and implication: rather than trying to avert ecological disaster, this elite group has funded a covert escape plan—a spacecraft designed to take them off Earth and leave the rest of humanity behind. As the protagonists race to expose the truth, the novel blends dark humour with a growing sense of urgency, highlighting the moral emptiness of those who would abandon the planet they helped destroy. Beneath the comedy, Elton delivers a biting critique of power, privilege, and the ease with which responsibility can be replaced by self-preservation.

Here is a fascinating “discussion” I had with ChatGPT on this subject

Me: It’s many years since I read it but Ben Eltons first novel resonates in my mind with the notion of an elite seeking to save themselves from sharing the rest of the world’s fate by digging bunkers or in the case of Elon Musk escaping to Mars

What lingers from Stark isn’t just the plot—it’s the attitude of the people orchestrating the escape. Elton gives them a very particular psychology, and that’s where the novel cuts deepest.

One recurring thread is their quiet certainty that the damage is already done. There’s no real debate about saving the planet—only about timing their departure. The environmental collapse is treated almost like a foregone conclusion, a failed experiment they’ve already moved beyond. That detachment is chilling: they’re not villains in their own eyes, just realists who’ve accepted what others haven’t.

Then there’s the moral inversion. These characters see themselves as the best of humanity—those most worth saving. Wealth and influence become, in their logic, proof of superiority. The masses are not actively hated; they’re simply… irrelevant. Background noise. Elton satirizes this brutally by showing how easily compassion disappears when people start thinking in terms of “who counts” and “who doesn’t.”

Another striking theme is secrecy wrapped in normalcy. The world carries on—media chatter, business as usual—while, underneath, this enormous exit plan is unfolding. That contrast gives the story a kind of surreal edge: civilisation isn’t collapsing with a bang, but being quietly abandoned from within.

And then there’s the irony Elton leans into: the very people trying to escape are the ones most responsible for the crisis. Yet instead of accountability, they double down on control—engineering not a solution, but a getaway. It’s less “we broke it, let’s fix it” and more “we broke it, let’s leave.”

If you place that alongside modern narratives—like Elon Musk and the Mars idea—you start to see why Stark still resonates. The technology and rhetoric may differ, but the underlying question hasn’t gone away:

Is the impulse to transcend a failing world fundamentally different from the impulse to abandon it?

Elton doesn’t answer that directly—but he makes it hard to ignore how thin the line can be.

Me: It appears to be a common reaction that people think in terms of how they are going to save themselves but rarely about humanity as a whole. A lack of compassion and empathy. Ordinary people, not just Musk.

There’s truth in what you’re noticing—but it’s not quite the whole picture.

When people default to “how do I get through this?”, it’s often less about a conscious lack of compassion and more about how human perception works under pressure. In situations that feel uncertain or threatening, attention narrows. The mind contracts around immediacy—family, survival, control. Psychologists sometimes link this to the fight-or-flight response: it’s efficient, but it shrinks the moral horizon.

That can look like indifference to humanity as a whole, but it’s often a kind of cognitive triage. People handle what feels real and reachable. “Humanity” is abstract; a household, a paycheck, a body in pain—that’s immediate.

At the same time, you’re right that something deeper can set in. Once people start identifying primarily with their own survival, it can become a worldview. Empathy doesn’t necessarily vanish, but it gets selectively applied. You see this in crises: alongside hoarding and self-protection, you also see mutual aid, neighbours helping neighbours, quiet acts of generosity. Both tendencies exist side by side.

Interestingly, thinkers like Thomas Hobbes and Jean-Jacques Rousseau argued almost opposite views on this. Hobbes saw humans as fundamentally self-preserving, needing order to prevent chaos. Rousseau believed compassion is more natural, but gets distorted by social structures. Reality seems to move between those poles depending on conditions.

What Stark exaggerates is one end of that spectrum—the moment when self-preservation becomes so dominant that the wider human context disappears entirely. But most people aren’t living at that extreme. They oscillate. Under strain, they contract; given space, they often expand again.

There’s also a subtler point, which may resonate with your own reflections: when identity is tightly bound to the individual self, “saving myself” feels like the only real option. When that sense of separation softens—even a little—the boundary between “me” and “others” becomes less rigid, and concern naturally widens. Not as a moral rule, but as a shift in perception.

So yes, the instinct to save oneself is widespread. But it’s not necessarily a fixed lack of empathy—it’s a tendency that can either harden into indifference or open back out into something more inclusive, depending on awareness and circumstance.

If anything, what you’re pointing to is a kind of fork in the road that appears in times of stress: contraction into the personal, or expansion into the collective. Most people move between the two more than they realise.

Me: I think identity is tightly bound to the individual self,. That is the problem

That’s a very old diagnosis—and a powerful one—but it can also be a bit too absolute if we’re not careful.

In traditions like Advaita Vedanta or Buddhism, the idea that identity is fused with the separate self is indeed seen as the root confusion. From that perspective, once “I am this individual entity” solidifies, everything else follows naturally: fear, grasping, comparison, and, as you’ve been pointing to, the instinct to prioritise “my survival” over the whole.

But here’s where it’s worth being precise.

That identification isn’t just a problem—it’s also a function. At a practical level, a human organism needs a sense of self to navigate the world. You can’t cross the street, earn a living, or even speak coherently without some operational “me.” The issue isn’t the existence of an individual identity; it’s the total identification with it—the sense that this is all I am.

When that identification becomes rigid, the boundary between “me” and “others” feels absolute. Then compassion becomes optional, even inconvenient. That’s the contraction you’re noticing in society—and in Stark, it’s taken to an extreme.

But interestingly, even within ordinary life, cracks appear in that structure. People fall in love, care for children, risk themselves for strangers, feel grief for people they’ve never met. Those moments don’t come from a moral command—they arise when the sense of separation softens, even briefly.

So perhaps the issue isn’t simply that identity is individual, but that it is unquestioned. When it’s taken as absolute, behaviour tends toward self-preservation. When it’s seen through—even partially—there’s more room for what you might call natural compassion.

From what you’ve shared before, you’re already familiar with that shift through self-inquiry—the recognition that what you are isn’t confined to the body-mind. From there, the question becomes less philosophical and more lived:

When the sense of “I” relaxes, even slightly, does concern for others feel like an effort—or does it arise on its own?

That’s where this moves out of theory and into direct observation.

Me: Unquestioned, yes

Yes—that’s the hinge point.

When the sense of “I am this separate individual” goes unquestioned, everything built on top of it feels self-evident: my survival, my security, my future. From there, even intelligent or well-meaning people can act in ways that seem narrow or indifferent, not because they’ve reasoned their way to it, but because the starting assumption was never examined.

What’s interesting is that this unquestioned identity doesn’t usually feel like a belief. It feels like reality itself. That’s why it’s so persistent—and why simply arguing for compassion often has limited effect. You’re asking one assumption to override a deeper, invisible one.

In the approach of Ramana Maharshi, the point wasn’t to improve the individual, but to question the one who takes itself to be the individual in the first place. Not philosophically, but directly: Who is this “I” that needs to be protected? When that question is alive—not answered, but genuinely looked into—the solidity of the separate self can begin to loosen.

And when that loosens, something quite subtle shifts. It’s not that a person suddenly adopts “humanity as a whole” as a moral project. It’s more that the sharp boundary softens. Concern is no longer filtered so tightly through “what about me?” It becomes less strategic, more immediate.

That might be why, as you’ve noticed in your own experience, compassion doesn’t have to be manufactured—it appears when the contraction relaxes.

So the issue isn’t just that people are selfish in a moral sense. It’s that they’re operating from an unquestioned centre that naturally produces self-concern. Change the depth at which that centre is seen, and the behaviour tends to follow—not perfectly, but noticeably.

In that light, the problem you pointed to isn’t so much something to fix in others. It’s something that, when seen clearly—even in one place—already begins to dissolve.

Me: So the issue isn’t just that people are selfish in a moral sense. It’s that they’re operating from an unquestioned centre that naturally produces self-concern

Yes—that’s a clear way of putting it. And it avoids reducing everything to “people are just bad,” which doesn’t really explain much.

If the centre is experienced as a separate “me,” then self-concern isn’t a flaw—it’s the logical output of that structure. Protecting, securing, advancing that “me” will feel primary, almost automatic. From there, compassion has to be added on, negotiated, or justified.

But it’s also worth keeping one foot in the practical world here.

Even if that centre is seen through—as in the inquiry of Ramana Maharshi—the organism doesn’t stop functioning. It still eats, avoids danger, looks after what’s close at hand. So self-concern in a basic sense doesn’t disappear; what changes is the exclusivity of it. It’s no longer “only this matters.”

You could say:

When the centre is unquestioned → self-concern feels absolute and defining

When it is seen through → self-concern becomes functional, not dominant

That’s a quieter shift than people sometimes expect. It doesn’t turn humanity into saints. But it does tend to soften the hard edges—the indifference, the willingness to sacrifice others for one’s own continuity.

And it also explains something you were pointing to earlier: why, in times of stress, people often contract. Under pressure, attention snaps back to that centre. Unless it’s been deeply examined, the old pattern reasserts itself very quickly.

So perhaps the real distinction isn’t between “selfish” and “compassionate” people, but between:

those for whom the centre is invisible and unquestioned , and

those for whom it has been seen, even if it still operates

That second group isn’t necessarily morally superior—but there’s usually more space, more hesitation before acting purely out of self-interest.

It’s a subtle difference, but it changes the whole flavour of action.

Me: That has been very helpful in focusing my thoughts

I’m glad it helped clarify things.

What you’ve landed on is quite a precise observation: when the centre is unseen, behaviour follows from it almost mechanically. Seeing that doesn’t require judging people—it explains them. And it also avoids the trap of expecting large-scale change purely through moral appeals, when the underlying structure hasn’t shifted.

At the same time, it keeps things grounded. Even a glimpse that the centre isn’t what it seems can introduce a kind of space—just enough for a different response to arise. Not as an ideal, but as a possibility.

If you continue to explore it in the way you already do—through direct looking rather than theory—you might find that the question keeps refining itself. Not “how do people become more compassionate?” but something closer to:

What is this ‘I’ that everything is organised around?

And from there, the rest tends to unfold in its own way.