Seemorerocks

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Rob
5h

I don't know who said it, but fear of death is the beginning of slavery.

We've removed ourselves from the cycles of Nature. And surrender, a necessary component of change and growth, has become a source of anxiety.

That to me is the yoke that these transhumanist billionaires have burdened themselves with. Completely blind to the reality of a sacred creation.

Stop trying to control the uncontrollable and take some mushrooms or something. 🤷

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1 reply by Robin Westenra
Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
2h

An enjoyable read – thank you!

I remember the 'Ben Elton era' well. Shamefully, I haven't read the book, but what is seared into my brain was that the prevailing political philosophy at the time, under the PM, Margaret Thatcher, was that money equals morality.

Such simplistic dogma was bound to produce detriment, and Ben Elton saw and, it would seem, illustrated this brilliantly.

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