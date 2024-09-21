As a youngster I was an avid stargazer.

Now those wonderful skies I remember from then have disappeared and I experience grief over it.

Anyone I mention this to is in complete denial.

The full horror is in the second article.

New Starlink satellites’ radiation leaks are 30 times as large as those emitted by older satellites, scientists discover

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites are wreaking havoc in Earth’s orbit and destroying astronomers’ ability to observe distant planets and stars, scientists have told The Independent.

The European Low-Frequency Array radio telescope network, or LOFAR, has examined faint and distant objects across the universe since 2012 to help discover black holes and look for exoplanets.

But in the five years since Musk’s private company, SpaceX, began launching its Starlink satellites, an escalation in radio wave emissions has made it much harder for LOFAR to make observations.

“Last year, we started to see interference signals in the sky, we managed to trace them to some of the Starlink satellites from the first generation that were orbiting above the Earth,” Jessica Dempsey, scientific and general director of the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy, told The Independent on Thursday.

An image taken by Europe's LOFAR radio telescope, shows the longest known pair of black hole jets. The findings were reported on Thursday, and are just a part of the telescope’s capabilities. But, the telescope is picking up interference from Starlink satellite radiation emissions. ((LOFAR Collaboration/Martijn Oei/Caltech via AP))

SpaceX now has a constellation of more than 6,000 satellites in orbit, providing high-speed internet to almost anywhere on Earth.

Starlink satellites have been emitting unintended electromagnetic radiation, which the LOFAR astronomers believed to be from faulty batteries. They spoke with SpaceX about mitigating techniques last year, and felt optimistic that the problem was being addressed, Dempsey said.

But when the astronomers went to make observations in July, they found that SpaceX’s updated Starlink V2 Mini satellites were causing even more interference. SpaceX has launched even more satellites since then.

“Starlink [was] emitting over 30 times more emissions, and now not just a few, all of [the satellites]. Frankly, we were shocked,” Dempsey said.

“The brightness in this particular frequency band of these new satellites, compared to what we’re looking at [is] about 10 million times brighter. The equivalent would be you’re trying to look at that beautiful, faintest star you can see with your eye on a dark night. And then, the full moon rises next to it.”

A visualisation by the European Space Agency of satellites in Earth’s orbit. The majority of the satellites are a part of the SpaceX Starlink constellation. Satellite tracking website “Orbiting Now” is tracking more than 7,800 in low-Earth orbit on Thursday. (ESA)

SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment by The Independent.

The worst part, Dempsey said, is that the problem is only growing.

“They’re launching 40 of these ‘full moons’ every week. Right now, there’s about 6,000 Starlink satellites up there but there’s an intended 100,000 [total future satellites],” she said. “So imagine 100,000 full moons up there. Then we can really say goodbye to any kind of astronomy that we would hope to do from the ground.”

SpaceX founder Elon Musk attends a SpaceX event in Texas in 2022. The private company has sent thousands of its Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit to create a constellation that provides high-speed internet. But, the satellites could interfere with astronomy, scientists have said. ((Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images))

Dempsey and colleagues recently published findings in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics that showed nearly all Starlink satellites they observed were emitting electromagnetic radiation that could interfere with observations.

She said the intent of the astronomy group was not to tell companies to get rid of satellites but rather get them to operate within the rules so that they can continue their scientific observations.

“The UN has regulations on the protected bands of frequencies. And, those protected bands are there so that astronomy can do its work. It’s a matter of whether those regulations are supported by anyone who has the power to do so,” Dempsey said

https://www.aanda.org/articles/aa/full_html/2024/09/aa51856-24/aa51856-24.html#S6

Elon Musk now controls nearly two thirds of all active satellites orbiting Earth following the launch of the 7,000th Starlink satellite this week.

The internet satellite constellation, which is built and operated by Mr Musk’s company SpaceX, has grown by an average of three satellites per day since the first launch in 2019.

The latest data from non-profit satellite tracker CelesTrak shows that SpaceX has 6,370 active Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit, with several hundred more inactive or deorbited.

The figure, which has risen more than six-fold in just three years, represents just over 62 per cent of all operational satellites, and is roughly 10-times the number of Starlink’s closest rival, UK-based startup OneWeb.

https://www.the-independent.com/tech/elon-musk-satellites-starlink-spacex-b2606262.html

This is the true horror

ex-NASA physicist tells DailyMail.com space junk could strip Earth's atmosphere

Starlink space junk could become an 'unplanned geoengineering experiment'

By MATTHEW PHELAN SENIOR SCIENCE REPORTER FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

PUBLISHED: 06:30 AEST, 19 April 2024 | UPDATED: 06:39 AEST, 19 April 2024

An ex-NASA physicist warns cheap satellite 'megaconstellations' like Elon Musk's Starlink could disrupt Earth's magnetosphere exposing all life to deadly cosmic rays.

Dr. Sierra Solter-Hunt's new study draws on new estimates that Musk's SpaceX is burning up over 2,755 lbs (1.3 tons) of wireless internet satellite debris into Earth's atmosphere every hour — creating a metal layer of 'conductive particulate' in orbit.

'I was very surprised,' physicist Dr Solter-Hunt told DailyMail.com. 'No one has given much research to the accumulation of metal dust from the space industry.'

There are 5,504 Starlink satellites now in orbit, as of the last estimate by astronomers this March, of which 5,442 are operational. But tens of thousands more are planned.

An ex-NASA physicist warns cheap satellite 'megaconstellations' like Elon Musk 's Starlink could disrupt Earth's magnetosphere exposing all life to deadly cosmic rays

Her new study draws on estimates that Musk's SpaceX is currently burning up over 2,755 lbs (1.3 tons) of internet satellite debris in Earth's atmosphere every hour, creating a metal layer of 'conductive particulate' in orbit. There are now 5,504 Starlink satellites above Earth (pictured)

Particles from these satellites at the end of their lifecycle could 'distort or trap the magnetic field' that keeps Earth's atmosphere from escaping, the physicist said, 'with all of the highly-conductive metal trash that is all settling in one region.'

Although she notes it is an 'extreme case,' such a layer of charged metal dust could lead to 'atmospheric stripping' akin to the ancient fates of Mars and Mercury.

After working on NASA's comet-catching Stardust spacecraft research team in 2012, Dr Solter-Hunt spent three years at the US Air Force Research Laboratory.

There she studied the electromagnetic behavior of plasma plumes in low-Earth orbit (LEO), the region of the upper-atmosphere where Starlink's orbital network resides. She now consults on space weather's impact on the aerospace industry.

Seattle-based scientist Sierra Solter-Hunt (pictured) believes floating, metallic space junk will likely settle in the upper part of the ionosphere - some 50 to 400 miles above the Earth's surface - weakening its magnetic field

'We are at about 10,000 satellites [in orbit] right now, but in 10 to 15 years there are likely going to be 100,000,' Dr. Solter-Hunt told DailyMail.com.

'By the time we get to 100,000 I think it could be too late,' she said, 'in terms of this unplanned geoengineering experiment that is going to occur.'

The cause for her concern is that vast this fine-particle metal debris already vastly outweighs the weight of the magnetically charged particles that protect Earth from cosmic radiation.

The heaviest known portion of Earth's magnetosphere are the large loops of trapped particles called the Van Allen Belts — two donut-shaped regions of small particles energized by cosmic radiation from the sun.

The belts loop from Earth's magnetically charged North and South Poles.

The weight of this vital region is impossibly small compared to the metal debris that could cut it off from Earth — the Van Allen Belts only have a total mass of 0.0004 lbs (or about 0.00018 kilograms).

'The masses of other parts of the magnetosphere (ring current, plasmasphere, etc.),' as she notes in her new paper, posted to Cornell's arXiv, 'are not widely estimated but are less dense than the Van Allen Belts.'

This light weight and low mass of the magnetosphere, in other words, means that a high volume of heavy satellite debris could have a dramatic, unprecedented impact.

'I think we need to stop using the ionosphere and atmosphere as a space industry trash bin immediately,' she told DailyMail.com

In recent years, both academic astronomers and SpaceX's satellite company competitors to SpaceX have issued years of formal complaints to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over SpaceX's Starlink ambitions.

Astronomers in particular worry the company's space junk could permanently interfere with ground-based observatories, grinding the study of space to a halt.

Dr. Solter-Hunt's paper, currently in peer-review, follows years of formal complaints to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) made by academic astronomers and SpaceX's satellite rivals who have protested Starlink's impact on the basic study of space

'The addition of nearly 30,000 Starlink satellites will disrupt the entire field of astronomical research,' as the FCC summarized academic researchers complaints in their November 29, 2022 ruling on SpaceX's Gen2 satellite plans

'The addition of nearly 30,000 Starlink satellites will disrupt the entire field of astronomical research,' as the FCC summarized academic researchers complaints in their November 29, 2022 ruling on SpaceX's Gen2 satellite plans.

Multiple scientists weighed in writing letters to the agency to voice their concerns, including Canadian astronomer and planetary science professor Dr. Samantha Lawler and Dr. Meredith Rawls, a researcher in the Vera C. Rubin Observatory.

'When I heard Dr. Lawler [...] speak about how no one knew what could happen when satellite re-entries start to create debris regularly,' Dr. Solter-Hunt told DailyMail.com, 'I wanted to look into it further as a part of my PhD in plasma physics.'

However, some astrophysicists and planetary scientists have voiced skepticism over the new paper's hypothetical worst case scenario.

One critic of the paper, researcher Fionagh Thompson from Durham University in the UK, said that Dr. Solter-Hunt's estimates for the number of future satellites 'seems exaggerated,' as companies' ambitious launch plans tend to be overhyped. Above, SpaceX owner Elon Musk

From Durham University in the UK, researcher Fionagh Thompson told Live Science that Dr. Solter-Hunt's estimates for the number of future satellites 'seems exaggerated,' as companies' ambitious launch schedules tend to be overhyped.

The paper is an 'interesting thought experiment,' she noted, but added that 'it shouldn't be passed off as "this is what is going to happen,"' definitively.

One magnetosphere expert and planetary scientist at the University of Rochester in New York, Dr. John Tarduno, criticized specifically the new paper's hypothesis that the density of metallic debris might get so thick that it cuts off Earth from its Van Allen Belts like a magnetic shield.

'Even at the densities [of spacecraft dust] discussed, a continuous conductive shell like a true magnetic shield is unlikely,' Dr. Tarduno said.

Some of the study's assumptions, he said, were likely 'too simple and unlikely to be correct.'

But Dr. Solter-Hunt told DailyMail.com that none of her critics have been able to poke holes in her basic premise, even when she has personally requested deeper constructive criticism.

'I've reached out to [some of] them for further elaboration on how I could improve the research and they simply didn't know how I could improve my study on electrostatic signatures,' she said. 'Or they were unreachable.'

'So I do not consider there to be any real scientific critics at this time,' she concluded, 'and the paper is in the peer-review process.'

Dr. Lawler, the astronomer at the University of Regina in Canada who inspired her investigations, called the new study 'a really important first step' that draw needed attention to the 'terrifying' quantity of spacecraft dust building up in Earth's atmosphere.

'The consequences [of this satellite pollution],' Dr. Lawler said, 'could also be on a totally different scale than we're used to thinking about.'

DailyMail.com has reached out to SpaceX's public relations team for comment, and will update this article if the company responds

From spent rockets to dead satellites, the sheer volume of space junk is huge. A map by California-based satellite monitoring and collision detection firm LeoLabs reveals the scale of the problem.

Some extracts from David Icke’s latest book, the Reveal

SpaceX is promoted as an independent Musk operation when it’s not.

The company is dependent on government/Pentagon/NASA funding and some very familiar names are among its prominent investors. There’s the Founders Fund venture capital firm co-founded by Musk associate and PayPal founder Peter Thiel who has the intelligence community in his DNA. Thiel’s Founders Fund handed Musk $280 million to launch his brain chipping company, Neuralink, later increased to $323 million. Thiel invested in Musk’s The Boring Company and his name appears with significant regularity in Cult agenda companies. Fidelity Investments, a global trillion-dollar asset management firm, put $100 million into SpaceX besides investing in Jeff Bezos-founded space company, Blue Origin. Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google and YouTube, invested massively in SpaceX.

One report said that ‘collaboration between these two tech giants has the potential to reshape the future of global communication and connectivity’.

Yes, that’s why they are doing it – to create the Cloud.

SpaceX is clearly a NASA-CIA-Pentagon front operation with Musk as usual only the cover-story to hide the real background.

Big parts of the US space program have been handed to SpaceX which is the only American company approved to transport NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

The Pentagon, through its Space Force operation, awarded SpaceX a contract in 2023 for its Starshield network which is a version of Musk’s Starlink satellite Internet system for military and government.

Reuters reported that SpaceX is building a ‘network of hundreds of spy satellites’ for the National Reconnaissance Office which is the arm of the US Defense Department charged with building and operating reconnaissance satellites in orbit.

Musk tweeted that Starshield will be controlled by the Department of Defense’s Space Force. He said that this was ‘the right order of things‘.

Musk is a danger to the Establishment?? He is the Establishment.

Musk’s insider status would explain why the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has awarded all those permissions for low-orbit satellites with more to come. Low-orbit space belongs to the United States, does it? How can the FCC give such permission as an agency of one country when it affects the whole world?

It represents the Global Cult, that’s how.

Why doesn’t Europe, China, Russia and the rest of the world challenge what is happening in low-orbit with even the astronomy of the night sky being rewritten? You would think they surely would, but they don’t except for the odd statement here and there about potential military uses. They, too, are Cult owned and following the same agenda with their own satellite ambitions that would in truth combine with the Western system to create a Global Cult surveillance and weapons space network.

Starlink 2.0 satellites can beam directly to cellphones.

Never mind that there are big environmental costs with launching rockets and the effect on humans and wildlife of Cloud radiation especially around Musk’s Starlink receiver dishes. One example is the animal deaths at a sanctuary in Guffey, Colorado, at 9,000 feet in the Rockies which followed installation of Starlink dishes by many residents.

You can understand why this is so when you read the following article on the Activist Post website:

Starlink is a 5G phased array technology from the sky. When a Starlink dish is online, that means a satellite is aiming a narrow beam at it. But by the time the beam reaches Earth from a few hundred miles up in space, the beam can be 8 miles in diameter or more. The dish also aims a beam of radiation directly at the satellite and scatters radiation around it. If there are a lot of dishes in a 10-mile radius, as there are in Guffey, radiation from Earth and space is scattered far and wide.

Add these sources together with the towers in towns and cities and you have the global Cloud.

Musk said that AI could be the end of humanity and then launched a company called Neuralink with essential support from Peter Thiel to merge the human brain with AI and computers

Many dead and tortured monkeys are testament to this quest and Musk has since secured permission (yet another ‘of course’) for human trials. Musk’s cover story is that a chip would be surgically implanted in the brain to upload and download information and read brain activity. A Musk biographer described how a surgeon would remove a piece of skull and a robot would weave electrodes and super-thin wires into the brain. A unit would be located behind the ear with wires going into the brain.

Musk may talk about a surgically-implanted chip with his Neuralink tech. This does not mean that’s how it’s really planned to be done and is being done. On face value Neuralink implants have great limitations in how many people would sanction their skull being opened to insert a chip. An important point to know about Musk is that much of what he does surrounds selling a concept rather than actually making it happen in the way he originally describes. Implant chipping is nano in scale with no need to open the skull.

Musk was asked in one interview about the problem of persuading people to have their skulls opened. His answer was very significant. He said that it would not necessarily have to be done this way: ‘You could go through the veins and arteries.’ Through the bloodstream in other words which is how ‘Covid’ fake vaccine nanotechnology is getting in the brain.

Researchers who aren’t fawning Muskovites have pointed out that the Starlink system projecting the Cloud and Neuralink with its brain implants both include the word ‘link’. They are links to connect the human brain to the Cloud in the way I have said for 25 years was the plan. ….