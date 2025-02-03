Klaus Schwab and Elon Musk have alot of things in common .. Both of them are what I'd refer to as False Prophets of the New World 0rder. And they would like us to think Resistance is Futile .. I say HELL NO!
You can watch this on You Tube HERE
Great vid. I have been watching these pop culture TEchnocrats. What THey did not say in this video is that the reLIgion of TransHumanism has a goal of uploading your consciousness to the CLOUD. That will bring new meaning to his words regarding deaTH and MEMORY at the end of the vid.
Goodness gracious 😢