Elon Musk is integrating AI into government.

An agency was reduced down to one employee - one person to run agency through AI.

This is what Elon Musk is convincing Donald Trump to do.

They said they are going to shut down and sell the DoJ HQ and the FBI HQ.

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency completely eviscerated an entire government agency, leaving it with just one Trump-appointed employee. DOGE announced on Tuesday that the Inter-American Foundation has been slashed in accordance with an executive order the president signed last month deeming it 'unnecessary.'

Where are the employees going?

Are you going to eliminate the entire DoJ Q?

Elon Musk is implementing AI in the Trump administration.

Speaker Johnson said there are algorithms moving through the system. Elon Musk has released algorithms into the entire system, into all the government systems, tracking down fraud and waste.

People are applauding Elon Musk and Donald Trump but they are not thinking this is AI.

This is AI governance.

Is AI telling Elon Musk to shut down the DoJ HQ and USAID?.

Before January 20 did Elon Musk and Donald Trump ask AI to give them a plan to move quickly, to seize the federal government?

They had only one opportunity to do this and that why it caught everybody off guard