The leftists carrying out these attacks on Tesla have NO idea of the real reasons of the danger Elon Musk poses.

Turmoil at Tesla continues as Musk tries to reassure employees

A Tesla dealership in Canada has become the latest flashpoint in a growing backlash against Elon Musk’s expanding influence.

According to Hamilton Police, upwards of 80 Teslas parked outdoors were damaged on Wednesday — the largest act of vandalism against the US electric carmaker in Canada to date.

Police described “deep scratches and punctured tires” across dozens of vehicles.

Since Donald Trump appointed Musk to head the newly minted Department of Government Efficiency, Tesla has found itself a symbol of innovation to some, but has also become a lightning rod for protests.

Canadian Trump critics have rallied against the new President after his calls to make the nation America’s “51st state”, with analysts predicting widespread discontent to flourish in nations Mr Trump has actively antagonised.

His inclusion of the world’s richest man in his White House brains trust has only poured fuel on the fire, with progressives in North America claiming corruption.

Exclusive: Tesla Investor Calls for Board to Oust Elon Musk PHOTO-ILLUSTRATION BY NEWSWEEK/GETTY

Tesla investor Ross Gerber, the CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, told Newsweek it's time for the Tesla board to remove Musk as CEO in a phone interview Thursday evening.

Gerber owns more than 250,000 shares of Tesla stock, which was valued at $248.71 per share at close on Friday.

When asked if Musk should be removed as the CEO of the leading electric car manufacturer, Geber responded "absolutely," adding that the board should not have even let him purchase Twitter, now X, without appointing another person to lead Tesla.

As of February 28, 2025, Elon Musk owns approximately 12.8% of Tesla’s total equity 1 . This percentage indicates that he is the largest individual shareholder in the company.

Former Business Colleagues Criticizing Elon Musk

Several former business colleagues of Elon Musk have publicly criticized him over the years, particularly regarding his management style, decision-making, and behavior. Below is a detailed examination of some notable figures who have voiced their concerns.

1. Martin Eberhard

Martin Eberhard, co-founder of Tesla, has been vocal about his criticisms of Musk’s leadership style. After leaving Tesla in 2007, Eberhard expressed concerns about how Musk handled the company’s direction and management practices. He has mentioned that Musk’s approach often led to a toxic work environment and that he prioritized aggressive growth over employee welfare.

2. JB Straubel

JB Straubel was Tesla’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and played a significant role in the company’s early success. While Straubel has generally maintained a positive public image regarding his time at Tesla, he has hinted at disagreements with Musk on various strategic decisions. In interviews, he has discussed the challenges of working under Musk’s intense pressure and high expectations.

3. Kimbal Musk

Kimbal Musk, Elon’s brother and a board member at Tesla for many years, has occasionally expressed concern about Elon’s management style and public behavior. Although Kimbal supports many of Elon’s ventures, he has suggested that sometimes Elon’s impulsive decisions can lead to unnecessary complications for the companies involved.

4. Angela Ahrendts

Angela Ahrendts, former CEO of Burberry and an executive at Apple, briefly worked with Musk during her time as an advisor to Tesla on retail strategy. She later criticized him for his lack of focus on customer experience and brand management during her tenure.

5. Former Employees

Numerous former employees from both Tesla and SpaceX have come forward with criticisms regarding workplace culture under Musk’s leadership. Reports have surfaced detailing long hours, high-pressure environments, and instances where employees felt their voices were not heard or valued

David Icke usually has something to say to Elon Musk every day

"Elon Musk is a CON MAN” David Icke Exposes BILLIONAIRE Musk

How Arrogance, Political Radicalization, and Mismanagement Turned a Visionary Into a Villain

CLINTON ALDEN

MAR 22, 2025

For years, Elon Musk marketed himself as a revolutionary—a maverick billionaire dragging humanity into the future through sheer force of will. But in 2024, the world is watching as his empire crumbles, not because of external forces or unfair attacks, but because of his own colossal hubris. Tesla, once the crown jewel of electric vehicles, is seeing its stock tank, its customers flee, and, in an almost biblical turn of events, people are now literally setting its cars on fire.

This isn’t just a business downturn—it’s an uprising. The rage against Musk is not an accident; it is the logical consequence of a man who mistook his cult of personality for invincibility, alienated his most loyal customers, turned his company into a political landmine, and ran Tesla like a chaotic afterthought. The market is responding exactly as it should to a CEO who thinks he's above it.

1. The Cult of Musk: How He Built—Then Betrayed—His Own Brand

Musk’s success was never about the quality of Tesla cars alone. It was about the myth of Musk—this larger-than-life tech visionary, disrupting industries, making bold promises, and branding himself as the real-life Tony Stark. He didn’t spend billions on advertising because he didn’t have to; his fanboys did it for free.

But the problem with building your company around your own persona is that when people turn on you, they don’t just dislike you—they feel betrayed. And nothing fuels rage like betrayal.

Examples of His Brand Imploding:

• The "Genius" Unmasked: Musk was once untouchable, the guy who "knew better than everyone else." Now, people see him as a clueless man-child who makes bizarre, impulsive decisions—whether it’s launching the disastrous Cybertruck, firing key employees on a whim, or turning Twitter (now X) into a hellscape.

• From Visionary to Reactionary: Instead of focusing on pushing Tesla forward, Musk spends his days posting unhinged rants on X, whining about "wokeness" and retweeting conspiracy theories. For a man who once positioned himself as a forward-thinker, he now seems obsessed with dragging society backward.

• The "Cool Factor" is Gone: Tesla was once a status symbol. Now, owning a Tesla increasingly means you’re signaling support for Musk’s politics. The type of people who proudly drive Teslas today? A bunch of right-wing tech bros and crypto grifters—hardly the aspirational brand image Tesla once had.

By making himself the center of Tesla’s brand, Musk ensured that when people soured on him, they’d sour on the company too. And that’s exactly what’s happening.

2. Musk’s Political Radicalization and the Alienation of Tesla’s Core Customers

Tesla’s success wasn’t built on right-wing culture warriors—it was built on progressives, environmentalists, and tech-savvy early adopters who believed in the promise of sustainable energy. But in his desperation to win over the MAGA crowd, Musk has effectively told those people to get lost. And they have.

Examples of Musk Pushing His Customers Away:

• The Anti-Woke Crusade: Musk has gone from promoting electric cars to railing against "woke mind virus," embracing anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, and attacking diversity initiatives. This alienates the very demographic that made Tesla successful—progressive, educated, upper-middle-class buyers who don’t want their car associated with bigotry.

• Openly Courting Extremists: Musk has platformed far-right figures on X, reinstated accounts that spread hate speech, and engaged with white nationalist rhetoric. A prime example? His endorsement of a racist conspiracy theory about Jewish people running the media, which even some of his biggest defenders couldn’t ignore.

• Burning Bridges with Governments and Regulators: Instead of working with governments to expand EV infrastructure, Musk picks fights with California regulators and insults world leaders. His attacks on Biden and cozying up to far-right figures have already cost Tesla government incentives and goodwill.

The result? People who once loved Tesla now actively hate it. And that hate isn’t just abstract—it’s translating into lost sales, declining brand perception, and, in some cases, people physically destroying Tesla cars in rage.

3. Corporate Mismanagement: Layoffs, Quality Issues, and Strategic Failures

Tesla isn’t just suffering because Musk has become insufferable—his business decisions are also an absolute trainwreck. The man who was once celebrated as a genius CEO now looks more like a reckless gambler who can’t stop making bad bets.

Examples of Tesla’s Decline Under Musk’s Leadership:

• Layoffs and Employee Mistreatment: Musk’s management style is erratic at best, abusive at worst. He has fired employees on a whim (sometimes via Twitter/X), forced workers back into unsafe conditions during the pandemic, and illegally tried to crush unionization efforts. Tesla’s workforce is demoralized and shrinking.

• Quality Control is in Freefall: Tesla owners are dealing with steering wheels that detach mid-drive, failing batteries, and Cybertrucks that rust within days. Meanwhile, Ford, Hyundai, and Rivian are making better electric cars at competitive prices. Tesla no longer has a monopoly on innovation—it has a monopoly on recalls.

• Horrible Strategic Decisions: Musk slashed Tesla’s prices so aggressively that he devalued his own brand, making existing owners furious. He also keeps promising tech that never arrives—where’s the $25K Tesla? Where’s full self-driving? Tesla’s roadmap is full of broken promises.

As Tesla loses its competitive edge, Musk is too busy fighting culture wars to notice that his empire is rotting from the inside.

4. The Market’s Response: Vandalism, Boycotts, and Stock Decline

This is where things get truly unprecedented: it’s not just that people are selling their Tesla stock—it’s that they hate the company so much they’re setting its cars on fire. That level of rage doesn’t just come from a bad business decision; it comes from something deeper—a sense of betrayal and powerlessness.

Examples of Market Backlash:

• Tesla Owners Literally Destroying Their Cars: Videos are circulating of Tesla owners smashing their own cars with sledgehammers, torching them, or vandalizing Tesla showrooms. This isn’t protest—it’s revenge.

• Resale Value is Plummeting: Tesla used to have some of the best resale value in the industry. Now? A used Tesla Model Y is worth less than a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. People don’t want to be associated with Musk’s brand, so they’re dumping their Teslas as fast as possible.

• Stock is Tanking: Investors are fleeing, recognizing that Musk’s erratic leadership is an existential risk to the company. Tesla has lost hundreds of billions in market value, and the worst may still be ahead.

Musk thought he was untouchable. The market is proving otherwise.

Conclusion: The Reckoning Musk Brought Upon Himself

Elon Musk is not a victim of cancel culture, political attacks, or some grand conspiracy. He is a victim of his own arrogance, cruelty, and stupidity. He took one of the most promising companies of the 21st century and, through sheer force of ego, turned it into a dumpster fire of bad press, terrible leadership, and public rage.

The destruction of Tesla isn’t just about the company—it’s about what Musk represents: the unchecked power of billionaires who think they can do whatever they want without consequence.

But now, people are fighting back. And sometimes, that fight takes the form of a burning Tesla in a parking lot.