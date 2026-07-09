Other major tech figures and celebrities were also listed

Harry Boulton

Elon Musk, alongside over 200 other incredibly powerful or famous figures, has been caught on a leaked list that details the members of ‘Dialog’ — an extremely private and secretive society founded in 2006 by Peter Thiel.

Thiel, if you don’t already know, co-founded both Paypal and Palantir, and persists as one of the tech world’s most powerful figures, often using his prominent position to push his techno-capitalist and far-right political views.

It’s no surprise that he would find himself in the same social circles as some of the world’s most influential individuals, but members list of Dialog now being exposed has laid bare that truth for everyone to see.

What is Dialog?

Founded in 2006 by Thiel and fellow venture capitalist Auren Hoffman, Dialog is an extremely exclusive invitation-only private society that serves to provide an off-the-record forum for powerful figures to discuss their ideas.

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Peter Thiel co-founded Dialog with Auren Hoffman back in 2006, with the secret society remaining unpenetrable until now (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The group is known to take semi-regular meetings and annual retreats across the world, seemingly bringing together people in powerful positions across the tech industry, academia, the corporate world, and even elected government officials.

For two decades Dialog has repeatedly refused to disclose its membership and reveal who, beyond Hoffman and Thiel, are part of the society — yet a recent leak has given everyone a glimpse behind the curtain.

Who is on the leaked guest list?

As reported by WIRED, the exposed list unsurprisingly confirmed that Elon Musk is present within Dialog’s membership list considering his lengthy history with Thiel, and while they seemingly don’t always see eye-to-eye, they appear to hold a great mutual respect for each other.

Joining Musk, however, is a veritable who’s who of powerful figures with some unexpected names sprinkled in, and their shared connection can serve as illuminating to some when it comes to global and national affairs.

Two members of President Donald Trump‘s administration are joined by an equal number of US senators, with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States also on the list.

It’s no secret that Musk finds himself rubbing shoulders with some of the world’s most powerful people (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Major names in the tech world beyond Musk are also present, with OpenAI Chairman Greg Brockman, former Facebook CTO Adam D’Angelo, and YouTube CEO Neal Mohan just three of many figures associated with the industry.

Xbox President Sarah Bond is there too, alongside everyone’s favorite biohacker Bryan Johnson, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kusher — but two names you might not have expected to see would have been actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Sophia Bush.

It shouldn’t come as a shock to see Shivon Zilis – Neuralink director and mother to four of Musk’s children – at the bottom of the list either.

With over 200 names listed on the directory, exposed by Swiss hacktivist group maia arson crimew, it’s hard to include them all — yet there’s bound to be at least one name there that you don’t quite expect.

What else was exposed in the leak?

It wasn’t just names that the leak exposed either, as dicussion points at the upcoming 2026 retreat located somewhere in Ireland were also revealed, and many discussions appear to revolve around the future of the world in accordance with AI.

Off-the-record sessions include topics like ‘Navigating WWIII’, ‘Battlefield Technologies’, and even ‘Build-a-Cult’ from the founder of a Christian networking site, but discussions on an exposed sign-up form reveal almost every member’s frightening predictions for the near future.

Many of the discussions at Dialog seemingly center around the impact that AI will have on the world in the near future (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Many reportedly believe that mass unemployment and job displacements are inevitable thanks to AI advancements, and some even believe that it will result in data center-targeted domestic terrorism and a religious revival as a consequence of that.

You shouldn’t necessarily need exposed talking points from a powerful secret society to tell you that these things are a possibility, but to see the prospect of societal collapse discussed so freely and intently by many of the people in charge of the future of the world rightfully leaves you with an even greater sense of concern.