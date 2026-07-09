Seemorerocks

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Lou's avatar
Lou
1h

So many of these type of “ we've got money and the world will do as we desire” conferences globally. This Dialog is just another one.

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TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
1h

Of course, no surprises there. He's part of the club.

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