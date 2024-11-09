" We must hold this incoming Trump administration fully accountable or we as conservatives will end up with little or nothing of lasting value."

NOV 8

By Leo Hohmann November 7, 2024

I said it in 2016, and I will say it again. We must hold this incoming Trump administration fully accountable or we as conservatives will end up with little or nothing of lasting value. I warned my readers again earlier this year when Trump chose running mate J.D. Vance, a water boy for some of the world’s wealthiest and most dangerous technocrats.

Vance’s political career has been bankrolled by Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal and of a sinister CIA-connected firm called Palantir Technologies. Thiel is also a Trump supporter, as is Elon Musk, another technocrat who throws out conservative views while at the same time sending out anti-Christian messaging, which we will touch on later in this article.

Many Americans, myself included, feel a strong sense of relief not to have another four years of Marxocrat rule from the likes of Kamala Harris. Content creators like myself were seriously worried we might get a “knock at the door” from federal storm troopers had Harris been elected. She seemed to hate us that much. But we cannot sit back and tune out now that Trump has won, thinking he will fix all of the many problems America is faced with.

Closing the open border and “drill baby drill” will not fix America, folks. And, sadly, that’s all many of the most dedicated Trumpsters seem to care about.

In some ways, the deception is stronger under a Republican regime. At least we know what to expect from the Democrats, who show outright contempt for Christianity. They hate us and hate our values.

Trump presents us with problems that, while different from the Biden-Harris Marxist wing of the Uniparty, are every bit as worrisome and much more deceptive. Trump is not as sound on the Second Amendment as most Americans think. He is on the record in support of the insidious “red flag laws” that allow the government to seize your weapons without due process, and he was the president who banned bump stocks. Nor will he be as solidly pro-life as he was even in his first term.

But the biggest concern is Trump’s connection to wealthy technocrats and transhumanists like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk.

Musk is in bed with China and claims to be for free speech. But at what cost? In a post to X on Wednesday, Musk showed a picture of himself with Donald Trump and declared the dawning of a “Novus Ordo Seclorum”— or a new order of the ages. That’s not exactly music to the ears of a Christian conservative who is familiar with the history of that Latin phrase and its connection to Free Masonry.

Trump tends to lean too heavily on his advisers and he often picks deep-state actors. Who can forget the hot mess he created when he chose William Barr as his attorney general and Christopher Wray as FBI director, or the notorious neocon warmonger John Bolton as national security advisor, or John Kelly as his chief of staff, or Mike Pompeo, another neocon, as his secretary of state? These men were all unmitigated disasters. Trump actually sat down with evil Bill Gates early on in his first term and let Gates convince him to embrace vaccines. On what planet does a Republican “America-first” president take any advice from arguably the world’s most dangerous globalist predator, Bill Gates?

We will find out rather quickly if Trump learned from his mistakes the last time around or if he will lurch down the same counterproductive path. The fact that Trump has RFK Jr. speaking into his ear gives us at least some hope that he will not continue to be conned into supporting the biopharma-industrial complex backed by Gates, Schwab, Larry Fink and others affiliated with the World Economic Forum and United Nations World Health Organization.

Below is an excellent article from Patrick Wood, editor in chief of Technocracy.news and a prominent expert on the global technocracy movement. Wood echoes my concerns about Trump’s tendancy to gravitate to technocrats or, as he calls them, “techno-populists.”

By Patrick Wood, Technocracy.news.

Indeed, I have warned for several years that the rise of Technopopulism, the synthesis of Technocracy and Populism, was inevitable. When two opposites merge together, the resulting phenomenon is neither Populist nor purely Technocratic. However, the strong partner, Technocracy, will force the Populists to their knees in the end.

I commented below that “the curious attraction between Populists and Technocrats is akin to a moth being attracted to the flame: Populists cannot prevent being ultimately dominated and burned by Technocrats.”

Another Harris/Biden/Obama administration undoubtedly would have ground America into a powder in short order. With a Trump administration bonded with prominent Technocrats, it will take longer – UNLESS we mitigate the Technocrat influence and ensure they don’t get into policy-making positions in government.

My work on Technocracy is mature and well-positioned to help America refute Technopopulism. Globalism and Technocracy are not a fait accompli, but they are dangerous enemies that must be taken seriously.

In December 2022, I wrote the series on the Twelve Days of Technocracy, dedicating Day 11 to Technocracy And The Rise Of Technopopulism. It bears repeating here:

If you want to start an argument in a room full of political scientists, just ask what they think about Populism. This is a vague term that means something to everyone and nothing to no one. In the simplest sense, Populism is a movement of ordinary citizens against the elite whom they perceive are wrongly ruling over them. The problem is that it doesn’t matter if the movement is left, right or centrist. President Donald Trump is said to be riding the wave of Populism because he is perceived to be against the so-called “Deep State” of elites who have a stranglehold on the U.S. political system. The recently deposed communist leader of Bolivia, Evo Morales, was said to have led a populist movement when he originally rose to power. Alas, things changed when a new and more right-leaning populist movement rose up to throw him out. The sobering reality about all populist movements is that none of them actually know how to run a country. They know what they don’t like but they have no practical policies that would fix things. Often, a populist group will focus on a single issue or narrow group of issues that have become important to it for any number of reasons, but when they are asked about broader policies to run the entire nation, the discussion falls apart.

The Technocrat Appeal

Typically, Technocrats are viewed as polar opposite to populists, and for good reason. Technocrats are often unelected and unaccountable for their actions, and they make important decisions without any connection to the will of the people. Nevertheless, Technocrats know how to get things done and make things work. This is the exact point where populists and Technocrats find common ground, giving rise to a new term called “Techno-populism”, or a blending of Populism with Technocracy. Techno-populism has a broad meaning, as does Populism. Even Wikipedia notes that “[t]he diverse range of movements along the political spectrum indicates that techno-populism can be used as a tool by any ideology that presents itself as a party for the people.” The modern use of the term was popularized just after the 2008 financial meltdown. Dubbing this trend Techno-populism is very accurate because it describes much of what is happening in the Western world today. President Trump was elected on a populist surge but promotes Technocrats to actually make things run. The military, for instance, is full of Technocrats who prosecute armed conflicts. The Internet of Things and 5G are being promoted from the top down. Technocrat influence is likewise seen in the departments of Energy, Transportation, Homeland Security, Environmental Protection and Education. In fact, it was data-minded Technocrats who manipulated both social and traditional media to make the election possible in the first place. In Europe, three instances of Techno-populism have been identified by political scientists: the Five Star Movement in Italy, Podemos in Spain, and the Pirate Party in Iceland. England’s BREXIT movement is very close to such a declaration. Even the elitist London School of Economics blog recognizes Techno-populism: The Five Star Movement and Lega’s nomination of Italian law professor Giuseppe Conte as the next Prime Minister of Italy presents a puzzle: why would an apparently ‘populist’ government nominate a Prime Minister who fits the mould of a technocrat? Chris Bickerton writes that given the Five Star Movement’s history, we should not be surprised at the nomination of Conte. The party stands for a curious blend of technocracy and populism, and is representative of a new type of ‘techno-populist’ party that is emerging elsewhere across Europe. When Franklin Delano Roosevelt was seated as President in 1933, he was challenged by the early Technocrat leaders to declare himself dictator in order to implement Technocracy. He refused the “offer” but had no problem admitting scores of Technocrats into his administration to run the country. In Nazi Germany, Hitler outlawed the Technocracy, Inc. movement because he could tolerate no competition, but then he relied heavily upon Technocrats to build his Fourth Reich. At the end of WWII, President Truman authorized top-secret Operation Paperclip to bring some 1,600 Technocrat scientists and engineers from Nazi Germany to America and place them in top positions within our own government. Of special note were rocket scientists and aerospace engineers. The only valid observation here is that Technocrats are always in demand by political leaders, who have no reservation about using them to further political objectives. Political administrations come and go, but the underlying Technocrats continue on uninterrupted. In today’s world, the curious attraction between Populists and Technocrats is akin to a moth being attracted to the flame: Populists cannot prevent being ultimately dominated and burned by Technocrats.

2022 Addendum

Both Democrat and Republican parties are disintegrating as citizens increasingly believe neither party are delivering for them. In this environment, Technocrat Elon Musk has become an instant folk hero by taking over Twitter and declaring himself a “free speech absolutist”. Now he is a solid champion of the populist base, dominating headlines almost every day.

Source: leohohmann.com