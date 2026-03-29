Egypt has imposed a 9PM energy curfew, forcing businesses, malls, and restaurants to shut down early “to save energy.”



At the same time, rice prices have doubled in the Philippines, the Dutch fishing fleet has largely stopped sailing due to diesel costs, plastics production is facing major disruptions from the Hormuz crisis, and farmers in Australia are running out of fuel during harvest.



From energy lockdowns to grounded fleets and surging food prices, the energy crisis is rapidly turning into a food crisis--while accelerating the broader technocratic agenda.

Prices have already risen 15% and companies inside supply chains are buying up as much product as they can.

“The uses of petrochemicals are wide-ranging and, essentially, impact everything we use and consume. It would be hard to identify something that didn’t have an oil or natural gas-based component unless it was constructed entirely of wood.”

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/03/28/iran-war-strait-of-hormuz-petrochemicals-oil-plastics.html

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/half-dutch-fleet-idle-european-fishing-hit-by-high-diesel-prices-2026-03-27/

According to AI, about 10% of the Netherlands’ LNG imports come through the Strait of Hormuz. About 1.7% of Europe’s oil comes from the region

A food crisis is in the making . . .

- Dutch gas reserves are at ~6%

- The Netherlands is the 2nd largest food exporter.

- 80% of export vegetables come from greenhouses.

- Those greenhouses depend on gas.

This is how an energy crisis turns into a food crisis.

The Hormuz crisis is cascading through the entire global economy.

HT REMARKS: I have been telling all of you, both here in my website and on my radio show, to BUY EMERGENCY FOOD.

I explained that whether a country literally runs out of fuel to power delivery trucks, or the fuel becomes so expensive they can’t buy it, results in the exact same outcome: No food deliveries.

You have a VERY limited window of opportunity to get your hands on shelf-stable (canned / freeze-dried) foods and stock-up. I earnestly hope you’ve taken that advice.

From New Zealand