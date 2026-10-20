Edward Snowden on Palestine and Sam Altman

Excerpt from our event "AI Surveillance and Freedom of Speech" from September 24, 2026

Here is the entire seminar

AI Surveillance and Freedom of Speech

As AI-powered surveillance reshapes the boundaries of privacy and expression — and as companies like Google and Palantir recruit heavily right here at ETH — it’s never been more urgent to ask what role we want technology, and ourselves, to play.

Join the ETHics Forum on September 24, 2026, for a panel discussion bringing together whistleblower Edward Snowden (virtual), investigative journalist Marguerite Meyer, and tech-ethics activist and former Google employee Vikram Subramanian, moderated by Dr. Jaya Klara Brekke.

Together they’ll dig into surveillance, censorship, and the ethical stakes of the technology we build.