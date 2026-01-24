Yesterday we had urgent news. It looked as if their was going to be an imminent attack on Iran.

Yet by today that his completely disappeared off the radar today.

Yesterday, we had the following ineresting revelation:

And an interesting interview with context

Will Trump Attack Iran? Iran’s with Larry Johnson

Israel and the West tried to provoke color revolution in Iran but whatever went on the Iranians destroyed the uprising by shutting off the internet allowing them to identify the Starlink operating in the country.

Then Trump called off the attack at the last minute.

Then, this morning..

Trying to make sense of it all I am wondering if it is all a giant psyop and that Israel and the Trump regime are trying to sow confusion but the reality seems to be quite different.

There are plenty of people who will tell you an attack is immanent.

You plant stories about an imminent attack on Iran and Iran responds with its own threats.

It would not be difficult to give the airlines false intel, would it?

They CAN’T.

Even if Netanyahu nukes Iran they cannot avoid Iran’s inevitable response which will dessimate Israel and destroy the rest of the worlld

Perhaps that’s what Christian and Jewish zionists want - so they can have their own Messiah.

I pray that I am right about the psysop and wrong about the insane plans of the zionists.