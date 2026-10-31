Public health bureaucrats rely on propaganda, but actuarial tables reveal the grim reality.

A twelve-standard-deviation departure from baseline is statistical proof of a systemic biological assault on our population.

In this critical briefing, former Wall Street executive Edward Dowd exposes how the 2021 mRNA mandates triggered mass casualties: 500,000 excess American deaths, the sudden slaughter of young workers, soaring disability rates, and an impossible spike in lethal malignancies.

Regulators did not miss these warning signals; they deliberately buried them while innocent people suffered, turning this rollout into an undeniable crime against humanity.