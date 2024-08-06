Share this post🔴 ECONOMIC BLOODBATH: $1.4 TRILLION LOST in a Day as Global Markets Panic & Major Indices Collapse seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther🔴 ECONOMIC BLOODBATH: $1.4 TRILLION LOST in a Day as Global Markets Panic & Major Indices Collapse Robin WestenraAug 06, 20242Share this post🔴 ECONOMIC BLOODBATH: $1.4 TRILLION LOST in a Day as Global Markets Panic & Major Indices Collapse seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share⚠️ STOCK MARKET CRASH: THE RICH JUST CASHED OUT ⚠️2Share this post🔴 ECONOMIC BLOODBATH: $1.4 TRILLION LOST in a Day as Global Markets Panic & Major Indices Collapse seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
What people don’t realise is that they n 2008 groups vernments worldwide did a bank “ bail in “. With borrowed money of course. Then same governments did assed “bail in” legislation. Meaning next crash any money you have made n the bank will be confiscated. There’s already been a trial run a number and f yeas back when the EU lent lots of money to Greece and then abruptly called the loans in. I thought no from memory people had 60% of their deposits confiscated.