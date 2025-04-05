Seemorerocks

It falls to me to give the best historical context that I can to the current events.

There are few that can access an active memory that goes back to when this already started back in the 1990s. There are many who cannot even remember the 2008 financial meltdown, let alone how it has influenced current events.

It is notoriously difficult to find material from as recently as 20 years ago and it is highly likely that much that was on the internet has been wiped so that in the near future we may, like the people in the film Soylent Green, be in a state of amnesia regarding the past.

It has been my aim in writing a blog for over 13 years to make sure, to the best of my ability, to preserve as much as possible. I have found it harder and harder to find older material, usually through the Russian search engine, Yandex. Western search engines reveal only what they want you to see. But there is very little that can be done if material has been scrubbed.

There is a very good analysis of this by Jean Nolan of Inspired on this.

Ironically, there seems to be a way around this until everything disappears and I intend to exploit it.

Very strangely (and I am at a loss to explain it) artificial intelligence seems to be throwing up answers to questions and analysis that seems to fly in the face of what the powers-that-be, whoever they are want us to see.

I am using Chat GPT for the following. I have a pretty good memory and am in a fairly good position to know whether the wool is being pulled over my head. I can vouch for the fact that there is very little if anything that does not correspond with my memory of things.

Admittedly, my own memory is filtered through my perceptions of the past which in some cases have changed remarkably. For example, I can now see the extent to which what I previously regarded as “popular movements” were in fact manipulated.

I can reveal some of my own assumptions:

History goes in cycles and much of what we see we have seen before. It is not, as the liberals will tell you a progression towards perfection

No civilisation or empire lasts forever but disappears largely for very similar reasons and they often revolve around resources.

The answers are not to be found in yesterday’s news or proximate reasons. We need to look at history, over a longer period of time as well as of more contemporary history, both of which they want us to forget.

There may be repetitions in the answers.

The first thing is that the media says we are in “danger of a recession”. It seems to me we are in a depression.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A DEPRESSION AND A RECESSION

The main difference between a recession and a depression is severity and duration.

Recession

A recession is a temporary economic decline lasting at least two consecutive quarters (six months) with falling GDP, reduced consumer spending, and rising unemployment.

It’s often caused by cyclical downturns , interest rate hikes, supply chain disruptions, or external shocks (like a pandemic).

Governments and central banks usually respond with stimulus measures, such as lowering interest rates or increasing government spending, to shorten its impact.

Example: The 2008 Financial Crisis led to a deep recession, but recovery began within a few years.

Depression

A depression is a prolonged and severe economic collapse , often lasting years.

It involves widespread business failures, sustained high unemployment, currency devaluation, and social instability .

Unlike recessions, depressions often trigger long-term structural changes in economies, governments, and societies.

Example: The Great Depression (1929–1940) saw GDP shrink dramatically, unemployment soar above 25%, and global markets crumble.

In short: All depressions are recessions, but not all recessions become depressions. A recession is like a bad cold; a depression is like a life-threatening illness.

First, the potential positives -

Potential Positives of Trump’s Economic Nationalism

1. Breaking the “Globalization is Inevitable” Narrative

Trump disrupted the bipartisan consensus that offshoring, deregulation, and free trade were always good.

This forced a conversation: What is the economy for? GDP growth, or stable communities and decent wages?

Even Democrats are now talking about reshoring, tariffs, and industrial policy.

2. Spotlight on Industrial Policy

His administration revived interest in bringing back domestic manufacturing, especially in critical sectors like: Steel Pharmaceuticals Semiconductors

This laid groundwork for Biden’s infrastructure and industrial bills, which echo Trump’s protectionist rhetoric but are more organized.

3. Challenging China’s Dominance

Trump’s tariffs on China made dependency on a rival power a mainstream concern.

Some supply chains have begun diversifying toward allies or domestic production.

4. Moral Argument for Fair Trade

His trade moves, though blunt, highlighted the exploitation embedded in cheap consumer goods.

There’s now growing public awareness that cheap isn’t always good, especially if it destroys communities or relies on sweatshop labor.

But Here’s the Problem: Execution & Vision

Even if the diagnosis was valid, the treatment was rushed, chaotic, and often harmful to the very people it aimed to help:

Tariffs without domestic investment just raised prices.

No coordinated strategy to train workers, build factories, or support transition.

Punitive tariffs on poor countries (like Lesotho) hurt workers without reshoring the jobs.

No safety net for workers or regions in the transition.

What Would Make It Work?

To actually restore living standards, this kind of approach would need:

Long-term investment in education, infrastructure, and skills.

Targeted industrial strategy, not just blunt-force tariffs.

Cooperation with labor unions, small business, and local communities.

A balance of economic nationalism with global fairness, not isolationism.

Bottom Line:

Trump’s approach started a necessary conversation and broke a harmful consensus, but without a cohesive strategy or humane safety net, it risks being remembered more for political shockwaves than real recovery. Yet—paradoxically—it may have paved the way for more thoughtful versions of industrial policy that could genuinely raise living standards if handled better.

This is what is so obvious, looking at history.

Are we looking at a repeat?

The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act (1930) deepened the Great Depression because it stopped trade

Trump’s Tariff Strategy & The Great Depression Parallels

Trump’s proposal to use high tariffs to force reindustrialization is similar to the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act (1930) , which raised U.S. tariffs on imports. That move deepened the Great Depression because it triggered retaliatory tariffs, reduced global trade, and worsened economic contraction.



The challenge today is that America’s manufacturing base has already been hollowed out over decades, and rebuilding it takes time—especially since many critical machine tools and components come from China, Taiwan, and Germany.

Supply chains are now globally interwoven, so sudden tariff increases could cause more disruptions and inflation rather than an immediate return to domestic production.

I asked Chat GPT how Bill Clinton's policies led to manufacturing being exported to poor countries and how this led to their cheap labour being used to provide cheap consumer goods.

The story you're asking about is a layered one that spans several decades, tied into globalization, trade liberalization, and later protectionism. Here's a broad but detailed outline of the key developments starting with Bill Clinton:

1. Clinton-Era Globalization (1990s)

a. Embrace of Neoliberal Economics:

Bill Clinton, though a Democrat, strongly supported the neoliberal agenda that gained prominence in the 1980s under Reagan and Thatcher. This included:

Free trade agreements

Deregulation

Privatization

b. NAFTA (1994):



Clinton signed the North American Free Trade Agreement (negotiated under George H.W. Bush), which reduced trade barriers between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. This led to:

A surge in U.S. companies relocating manufacturing to Mexico for cheaper labor.

The beginning of broader offshoring practices.

c. WTO and China (1995–2000):

The World Trade Organization (WTO) was established in 1995. Clinton was a strong backer of U.S. participation.

In 2000, Clinton granted Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) status to China, paving the way for China's entry into the WTO in 2001.

d. Consequences:

U.S. manufacturers rapidly moved production to China and other low-wage countries (like Vietnam, Bangladesh, Lesotho).

"China Shock": A term economists now use to describe the massive loss of U.S. manufacturing jobs as a result of increased imports from China.

2. The Rise of Global Supply Chains (2000s–2010s)

**a. Export-Oriented Economies in the Global

Continuing from the 2000s onward:

2. The Rise of Global Supply Chains (2000s–2010s)

a. Export-Oriented Economies in the Global South:

Clinton-era policies helped open U.S. markets to products made in developing countries, especially those with:

Low wages

Minimal labor protections

Lax environmental standards

Countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam, Lesotho, and Cambodia became important nodes in global supply chains. These nations:

Relied heavily on textile and garment exports to the U.S.

Attracted foreign investors looking for cheap labor and duty-free access to American markets.

b. Consumer Boom in the West:



Americans benefited from:

Cheap consumer goods, especially clothing, electronics, and furniture.

Low inflation, partly because of the low cost of imported products.

But:

Working-class U.S. communities saw factories close and jobs vanish.

The Rust Belt suffered heavily, leading to long-term social and economic decline.

3. Trump and the Rise of Protectionism (2016–2020)

a. “America First” Trade Policy:



Trump tapped into the pain caused by decades of offshoring. Once in office, he reversed the long-standing bipartisan support for free trade:

Imposed tariffs on China (steel, electronics, etc.)

Targeted allies like the EU and Canada

Redrew NAFTA as USMCA

b. Tariffs on the Poorest Countries:



In a lesser-known but highly impactful move:

In 2020, Trump ended the duty-free status of many poor countries under trade preference programs like AGOA (African Growth and Opportunity Act) and GSP (Generalized System of Preferences).

For example, Lesotho, a small African country whose economy heavily depends on garment exports, faced tariffs as high as 50% on clothing exports.

c. Why It Matters:

These tariffs did not bring jobs back to the U.S., but instead hurt poor countries whose industries had grown to serve U.S. markets.

The poorest workers in the world, especially women in garment factories, were hit hardest.

Many small manufacturers shut down, especially in Africa and Southeast Asia.

4. Summary and Irony

Clinton’s policies helped create a global system of cheap labor and open trade that benefitted U.S. consumers and corporations but hurt industrial workers at home.

Trump responded with blunt protectionism, aiming to reverse the damage—but often hurting the very poor countries that had only marginally benefited from globalization.

The result: Neither American workers nor poor nations have won. Global supply chains have simply shifted or fragmented, and many goods are now made in even lower-cost countries, or bypassed altogether due to automation and reshoring.

Here is some background on Clinton and the deindustrialisation of America. Going back further it is difficult to find material.

20 Sad Facts About The Deindustrialization Of America

https://www.counterpunch.org/2011/08/05/the-deindustrialization-of-america/

https://prospect.org/health/fabulous-failure-clinton-s-1990s-origins-times/

These tariffs did not bring jobs back to the U.S., but instead hurt poor countries whose industries had grown to serve U.S. markets.

Here's a clearer timeline-style summary with a focus on how Clinton's trade liberalization and Trump's protectionist tariffs affected both U.S. workers and industries in the poorest countries:

Timeline: From Globalization to Tariffs

1990s – The Free Trade Era Begins

1993: Clinton signs NAFTA — opens trade between U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

1995: U.S. joins the World Trade Organization (WTO).

2000: Clinton grants Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) to China.

Impact:

U.S. companies begin offshoring manufacturing to low-wage countries.

Cheap labor in places like China, Vietnam, and Lesotho becomes key to producing goods for U.S. markets.

U.S. manufacturing jobs decline, especially in the Midwest and Rust Belt.

2000s–2010s – Global Supply Chains Expand

Developing countries build entire economies around exporting cheap goods (clothing, electronics, toys).

Trade preferences like AGOA and GSP allow duty-free exports from the poorest countries (e.g., Lesotho, Bangladesh).

American consumers enjoy low prices — while inequality and industrial decline deepen at home.

2016–2020 – Trump’s Protectionist Turn

2018–2019: Trump imposes tariffs on Chinese goods, aiming to reduce the U.S. trade deficit.

2020: Trump removes duty-free status for dozens of poor countries under programs like: AGOA (for Sub-Saharan Africa) GSP (for many least-developed countries)



Example:

Lesotho faces up to 50% tariffs on garment exports to the U.S.

Impact:

No significant return of U.S. manufacturing jobs

Factories in poor countries close, devastating local economies

Prices rise slightly for U.S. consumers, but the pain is disproportionately felt by the global poor

Bottom Line

Clinton’s policies helped build the global system of cheap outsourced labor.

Trump’s tariffs attempted to tear it down—but often hurt those least able to absorb the shock.

The goal of restoring American manufacturing largely failed, while fragile economies that had adapted to globalization were severely disrupted.

Simple logic dictates that it takes time to reindustrialise and even the machine tools come from China

Exactly—and that's a crucial point that often gets ignored in political rhetoric.

Reindustrialization isn't like flipping a switch. Here's why:

1. The Supply Chain is Global

Even if a U.S. factory wants to restart, it likely relies on machine tools, components, and raw materials from abroad.

China, ironically, is a major exporter of precision equipment, electronics, and industrial machinery—including to the U.S.

2. Skills and Infrastructure Were Lost

Decades of offshoring mean that: Many skilled workers have aged out or retrained in other fields. The local infrastructure (like tool-and-die shops, raw material processors) has disappeared.

You can’t rebuild a supply chain without people, training, and time.

3. Capital Investment Takes Years

A factory can't be opened overnight.

It takes years to: Secure permits Design a facility Purchase and install equipment Train workers Set up reliable suppliers



4. Automation Shifts the Landscape

Even where manufacturing returns, it often involves robots and fewer jobs, reducing the employment impact.

So the promise of “bringing back jobs” often translates to “bringing back machines.”

The Irony

While imposing high tariffs on poor countries, the U.S. still imports machine tools and inputs from China—because it has no choice.

This exposes the disconnect between political promises and economic realities.

How long would it have taken between Clinton's policy decision and the setup of sweatshop factories in third world countries?

The setup of sweatshop factories in poor countries happened remarkably fast after Clinton’s trade policies. Here’s a breakdown of how quickly it unfolded:

1. Immediate Impact (Within 1–3 Years)

1994: NAFTA takes effect → Factories start moving to Mexico immediately.

1995: WTO is established → Global companies begin planning expansion into Asia and Africa.

1996–1997: The first waves of mass layoffs in U.S. manufacturing occur.

By 1997–1999, many U.S. brands fully shift production to low-wage countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Lesotho.

2. Large-Scale Expansion (3–6 Years)

2000: Clinton grants China Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR).

2001: China joins the WTO → Thousands of factories open or expand in China.

2001–2003: Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Vietnam ramp up garment factories.

By 2004, the U.S. textile industry is in crisis due to mass outsourcing.

3. Total Industry Shift (7–10 Years)

By 2005, most U.S. clothing and electronics brands fully rely on overseas production.

Sweatshops become the norm in poor countries, often under brutal conditions.

How Fast Was It?

In just 3–5 years, sweatshops were up and running.

By 10 years, the shift was complete—the old U.S. manufacturing base was gone.

Can we take the narrative back to what might have motivated Clinton to make his moves?

This is where things get more nuanced. Clinton’s trade and globalization policies weren’t just random or personal decisions. They were shaped by a mix of economic ideology, political pressure, corporate influence, and global trends. Here's a breakdown of the likely motivations:

1. The Rise of Neoliberal Consensus

By the early 1990s, both Democrats and Republicans had embraced a shared belief:

Free markets = growth

Free trade = peace and prosperity

Globalization = inevitable

Clinton, influenced by thinkers like Robert Rubin, Larry Summers, and Alan Greenspan, believed the U.S. needed to lead global capitalism, not resist it.

2. Post–Cold War Optimism

The Soviet Union had collapsed.

Global capitalism seemed unchallenged.

There was a strong belief that integrating China and others into the global economy would: Promote democracy Prevent conflict Benefit everyone economically



This was the liberal internationalist vision—that open markets would create a peaceful, prosperous world.

3. Political Strategy: Winning Over Business

Clinton wanted to shed the image of Democrats as anti-business:

Embracing NAFTA and corporate globalization helped win Wall Street's trust.

It was part of his “Third Way” politics—positioning the Democrats between traditional labor and Reagan-style free-marketeers.

4. Pressure from U.S. Corporations

Major corporations (like Walmart, Nike, and General Motors) lobbied heavily for free trade.

These companies wanted access to: Cheaper labor New markets Global supply chains



Clinton’s administration worked hand-in-glove with these interests. U.S. trade policy became, in effect, corporate policy.

5. Economic Pressures: The 1990–91 Recession

Clinton came into office after a recession.

Export-led growth was seen as a solution.

Opening global markets and allowing outsourcing seemed to help American companies grow and recover, even if it meant offshoring jobs.

The Tragic Irony

Clinton likely believed that:

Short-term pain for workers would be offset by new tech and service jobs.

Free trade would lift all boats.

But in reality:

Millions of industrial jobs were lost and never replaced.

Many workers were left behind.

And instead of spreading democracy, China became richer and more authoritarian.

My memories may be playing tricks on me but it seems the 30 years after World War 2 were relatively stable after Bretton Woods until Nixon cancelled the hold standard. Since the 1980s and 1990s it seems we have been continually cutting the fat off by removing trade union rights, - constantly looking to increase production by shedding, mergers and takeovers and the like.

You're not imagining it—your memory aligns very closely with what many economists and historians have identified as a real historical shift. The post-WWII period (roughly 1945–1973) is often referred to as a kind of “Golden Age” of capitalism in the West, particularly in the U.S. and Europe. After that, the system began to change—and not necessarily for the better for the average worker.

Here’s a clearer picture:

1945–1973: The Bretton Woods Era – Stability & Shared Prosperity

Stable currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar (itself backed by gold).

Strong labor unions and collective bargaining.

High taxes on the wealthy, reinvested in public infrastructure , education, and social services

Widespread belief in regulated capitalism : markets, yes—but with boundaries.

Corporate culture still had a sense of duty to employees and communities.

Growth was widely shared: wages rose with productivity.

This was the era of:

The GI Bill

Mass homeownership

Lifetime jobs

A growing middle class



1971–1980s: The Turning Point

1971 : Nixon ends the gold standard → currencies begin to float, inflation and instability rise.

1973 oil shock and stagflation shake confidence in Keynesian models.

By the late 70s: a shift toward monetarism, deregulation, and anti-union politics begins to take hold.



1980s–1990s: The Neoliberal Era

Reagan, Thatcher, and eventually Clinton usher in an era of: Deregulation Tax cuts for the wealthy Privatization Free trade agreements Union-busting

Corporate priorities shift to shareholder value , not worker welfare or community.

Waves of mergers, acquisitions, and layoffs—cutting “fat” became the new gospel.

Result: Profit margins rose, productivity kept climbing—but wages stagnated and job security vanished.

Fat Was Cut, But So Was Muscle

The continuous drive to “do more with less” hollowed out: Worker protections Domestic manufacturing Community investment



The economic model became financialized: value was extracted through speculation, not production.

Today: A Fractured Landscape

The ghost of Bretton Woods haunts current instability.

Many long for that older balance of capitalism with guardrails , but the path back is unclear.

Trump’s tariffs, Biden’s industrial policy, and global trade shifts are all signs that the system is still in flux—searching for a new equilibrium.

1971: Nixon ends the gold standard → currencies begin to float, inflation and instability rise.

Nixon ending the gold standard in 1971 was a major inflection point in global economic history, often referred to as the "Nixon Shock." It marked the collapse of the Bretton Woods system, and it had profound, long-lasting consequences. Here's a breakdown of what happened and why it mattered:

What Was the Gold Standard (Bretton Woods version)?

After WWII, the Bretton Woods system pegged global currencies to the U.S. dollar , and the dollar was backed by gold at a fixed rate ($35/oz).

Other countries could exchange their dollar reserves for gold, making the dollar the anchor of international finance .

It created exchange rate stability, which encouraged trade and postwar recovery.



Why Did Nixon End It in 1971?

1. The U.S. Couldn’t Keep Up with Gold Redemption

By the late 1960s, the U.S. was running huge trade and budget deficits (due to the Vietnam War and Great Society spending).

More dollars were being held overseas than the U.S. had gold to back them.

Countries (especially France) began demanding gold in exchange for their dollars .

This drained U.S. gold reserves and threatened a collapse of confidence.



2. The Dollar Was Overvalued

U.S. industry was becoming less competitive.

Other economies (Japan, Germany) were rising, and the dollar was artificially strong due to the gold peg.

Devaluation was needed—but impossible under Bretton Woods without destabilizing the system.



What Did Nixon Do?

On August 15, 1971 , Nixon “temporarily” suspended gold convertibility —effectively ending the gold standard .

Foreign governments could no longer trade their dollars for gold.

Currencies began to float freely in foreign exchange markets.



Consequences of Ending the Gold Standard:

1. Floating Currencies = Volatility

Exchange rates began to fluctuate based on market forces , creating: Speculation Currency crises Unpredictability for international trade





2. Inflation Surged

Without gold as a discipline, central banks (especially the Fed) could print money more freely .

The 1970s saw “stagflation”—high inflation + stagnant growth.



3. Birth of the Modern Financial System

The move paved the way for: Massive capital flows Financial speculation Derivatives markets A much larger role for Wall Street in shaping the real economy





4. Decline of Wage-Price Stability

With the loss of fixed anchors, prices became more unstable.

Workers’ wages decoupled from inflation and productivity.



Symbolically -

It was the moment the real economy (production, labor) began to be overpowered by the financial economy (money, speculation, debt).

Some critics see it as the moment when discipline was removed from the system—leading eventually to debt bubbles, asset inflation, and widening inequality.

1973 oil shock and stagflation shake confidence in Keynesian models.

This was another turning point. The 1973 oil shock and the resulting stagflation (a term that didn’t even exist before then) deeply unsettled the economic orthodoxy of the time, especially Keynesianism, which had dominated Western policy since WWII. Here's what happened and why it mattered:

1. The 1973 Oil Shock – What Happened?

In October 1973 , during the Yom Kippur War , the U.S. and other Western nations supported Israel.

In retaliation, OPEC (led by Arab oil producers) cut oil production and imposed an embargo on the U.S. and allies.

The price of oil quadrupled in a matter of months.

Immediate effects:

Gas lines, fuel shortages, rising costs for everything dependent on oil (transport, plastics, fertilizers).

Global inflation surged, especially in industrial economies.



2. Enter Stagflation – The Keynesian Nightmare

Stagflation = Stagnation (slow growth, high unemployment) + Inflation (rising prices)

This broke the Keynesian model , which assumed that inflation and unemployment had a tradeoff (the Phillips Curve).



Under Keynesianism, you stimulate demand (via government spending or low interest rates) to reduce unemployment—but that’s supposed to cause inflation only when the economy is running hot.



Instead, in the 1970s, the West experienced both high inflation and high unemployment—a paradox under traditional models.



Why This Shook Confidence in Keynesian Economics:

Policymakers were flying blind —their playbook didn’t work.

Governments tried stimulus (spending) and price controls , but inflation got worse.

Workers demanded higher wages to keep up, which led to wage-price spirals .

Unions struck often; companies raised prices; governments ran deficits.

The economy felt out of control.



The Result: A Shift Toward Monetarism & Neoliberalism

This crisis created space for new economic thinking, especially:

1. Monetarism (Milton Friedman)

Argued that inflation was always a monetary phenomenon —caused by too much money in circulation.

Called for tight control of money supply , even if it caused short-term pain (e.g., high interest rates, unemployment).

Central banks began focusing more on inflation control than full employment.



2. Supply-Side Economics

Claimed the problem wasn’t just demand—it was production (i.e., overregulation, high taxes, sluggish investment).

Called for tax cuts, deregulation, and a pro-business environment to unleash growth.

Big Picture: A Crisis of Confidence in the Postwar Consensus

The oil shock + stagflation wasn’t just economic—it was psychological and political:

Trust in government planning collapsed.

Unions were blamed (fairly or not) for wage pressures.

Voters turned toward stronger, more business-friendly leaders : Thatcher, Reagan, and eventually Clinton’s Third Way.

The era of big government and managed capitalism gave way to free markets, privatization, and globalization.



What The 1970s Oil Shock Can Tell Us About Today

By the late 70s: a shift toward monetarism, deregulation, and anti-union politics begins to take hold.

This is where the philosophy of the economy itself began to change, especially in the Anglo-American world. The late 1970s were a turning point, not just because of crises (like the oil shock and stagflation), but because a new ideology was waiting in the wings—ready to take power when the postwar consensus faltered.

Let’s look at what drove the shift toward monetarism, deregulation, and anti-union politics in more detail:

1. Collapse of Faith in Keynesianism

As we discussed, stagflation broke the Keynesian framework —policies that used to stabilize economies now seemed to make things worse.

Governments were seen as inefficient, bloated , and unable to stop inflation or joblessness.

Economists and policymakers began searching for new theories—enter Milton Friedman and the Chicago School.

2. Rise of Monetarism (Friedman’s Influence)

Friedman argued: The government cannot “fine-tune” the economy.

Instead of using spending or taxes to manage demand, he said central banks should control inflation by regulating the money supply.

This meant: Cutting government spending Letting markets self-correct Prioritizing price stability over full employment





Key moment: Paul Volcker (Fed Chair under Carter and Reagan) imposed sky-high interest rates (up to 20%) to crush inflation in the early 1980s—even though it caused a deep recession.

3. Deregulation and the “Free Market” Turn

Markets came to be seen not just as efficient—but as morally superior to government.

Deregulation was applied across sectors: Airlines, trucking, finance, telecommunications, energy

The idea was that competition and profit incentives would do what bureaucrats could not: deliver better outcomes, cheaper and faster.

In practice, this led to consolidation (not always real competition) and the rise of massive corporations.

4. Anti-Union Sentiment Becomes Mainstream

Unions were seen as: Inflating labor costs

Causing strikes and rigidities

Blocking innovation and “efficiency”

Politicians began breaking the social contract: Thatcher crushed the UK coal miners' union (1984)

Reagan fired 11,000 striking air traffic controllers (PATCO strike, 1981)—a watershed moment

Union power declined rapidly after that: Membership fell

Wages stagnated

Worker bargaining power eroded

5. The Intellectual Shift: Neoliberalism Rises

Neoliberalism = belief in free markets, deregulated finance, privatization, and individual responsibility .

It argued that government should: Get out of the way Remove protections (tariffs, welfare, regulation) Let market logic shape society



This ideology spread across party lines—even center-left leaders like Clinton, Blair, and Schröder embraced it.

6. Cultural and Political Backing

Media, business schools, think tanks (like the Heritage Foundation, Cato Institute), and major corporations promoted these ideas.

"Greed is good" became a cultural ethos .

The financial sector surged in power and prestige.

Summary: A Systemic Realignment

By the early 1980s, the Western world had pivoted away from a collective, state-anchored economic vision to one of individualism, free enterprise, and market rule. The state went from being the engine of postwar recovery to being portrayed as the problem.

The role of the 2008 financial meltdown

The 2008 financial crisis played a significant—though somewhat indirect—role in shaping the trajectory of trade, globalization, and eventually the backlash that led to Trump's tariffs. Here's how:

1. Exposure of Globalization's Fragility

The crisis revealed how interconnected and vulnerable global financial and trade systems were.

U.S. consumer demand collapsed, which devastated export economies in poor countries that had built their industries around supplying cheap goods to the U.S. Factories in Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Lesotho saw mass layoffs as orders dried up.



2. Permanent Job Losses in the U.S.

Over 8 million U.S. jobs were lost—many in manufacturing and construction.

The jobs that returned were often in low-wage service sectors, not in industry.

This deepened resentment among working-class Americans who had already suffered from decades of offshoring.

3. Bailouts for the Elite, Austerity for the People

Wall Street and multinational corporations were bailed out, while ordinary workers faced foreclosures, bankruptcies, and long-term unemployment.

This created a widespread sense of betrayal—especially in deindustrialized regions.

4. Fueling Populist and Protectionist Politics

The fallout from the crisis eroded trust in establishment parties and economists.

By the mid-2010s, this frustration helped fuel the rise of Trump and others who promised to: Punish global elites Reshore jobs Impose tariffs on foreign goods



5. Developing World: Stalled Progress

For poor countries, the crisis stalled growth and exposed the dangers of over-dependence on foreign markets.

Some lost trade preferences or struggled with falling global demand, which compounded economic hardship.

So while Clinton-era trade deals set the system in motion, the 2008 crash cracked it open—and helped create the political space for protectionist backlash and tariff warfare.

That’s a powerful—and I’d say accurate—observation. In many ways, the 2008 crisis marked a rupture, not a bump. What followed wasn't recovery in the true sense, but a kind of reconfiguration of global and domestic systems, often leaving the root damage unaddressed.

Why We’ve Never Truly Recovered

1. The Recovery Was Uneven and Illusory

Stock markets recovered, corporate profits soared, but wages stagnated.

The new jobs were largely low-wage, precarious, and non-unionized.

The working and middle class never regained the ground they lost.

2. Debt and Housing Insecurity Persisted

Personal debt (especially student and consumer debt) skyrocketed.

The housing market became more financialized—homes became assets for investors, not shelters for people.

Inequality widened dramatically.

3. Political Consequences Were Long-Term

The crisis discredited traditional elites—both political and economic.

It paved the way for anti-establishment figures (like Trump, Brexit, etc.).

Populism, nationalism, and protectionism filled the vacuum left by public disillusionment.

4. Globalization Entered a Crisis Phase

The myth that globalization benefits everyone was shattered.

Countries began reassessing supply chain dependencies—a trend that only deepened during COVID.

There’s now a move toward "de-risking" and economic nationalism, especially against China.

Downstream Effects We Still Live With:

Tariffs and trade wars

Political polarization

Distrust of institutions

Precarious work and social anxiety

Chronic economic insecurity for millions

You could argue that 2008 didn’t just trigger the 2010s—it still defines the 2020s, like a slow-motion echo.

PANIC! The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis

The effects of the “covid pandemic”

On top of that we have the effects of the pandemic

Yes—and the pandemic acted like a magnifying glass over everything that was already broken. It didn’t start a new crisis so much as it accelerated and exposed the damage already done by globalization, financialization, and decades of economic neglect.

Here’s How the Pandemic Deepened the Crisis:

1. Supply Chain Breakdown

Global supply chains, built for maximum efficiency and minimum cost, collapsed under pressure.

Shortages of everything—from semiconductors to basic medicines—revealed just how fragile and overextended the system had become.

Countries and companies began scrambling to "reshore" or "nearshore", but the capacity wasn’t there.

2. Inequality on Steroids

Wealthy people and corporations got richer (record profits, soaring markets).

Frontline and gig workers bore the brunt of illness, job loss, and housing insecurity.

Poor countries were last in line for vaccines, aid, and recovery.

3. Labor Market Rebellion

The pandemic triggered The Great Resignation, especially in low-paid, high-risk jobs.

People questioned whether a return to "normal" was worth it—a reckoning with decades of undervalued labor.

Labor shortages in the West have forced some reflection on dependency on cheap, expendable labor—both domestic and overseas.

4. Rise of Economic Nationalism

Governments began to emphasize “strategic autonomy”: Bring back vital industries. Protect domestic workers. Invest in national infrastructure.

But again, capacity and tools to do that had atrophied after decades of offshoring.

5. Mental and Social Fractures

Trust in institutions and systems dropped even further.

Economic stress turned into social and psychological stress—fueling polarization, conspiracy thinking, and unrest.

A Perfect Storm

The Clinton-era global system was already wobbling by 2008.

The financial crisis cracked it.

The pandemic kicked it down—revealing not only what was broken, but how little resilience was left.

A summary

The Great Unraveling: A Timeline of Economic Disintegration

1990s – Clinton’s Globalization Push

1993: NAFTA signed → factories start moving to Mexico.

1994–2000: Trade liberalization (WTO, PNTR for China) opens floodgates for outsourcing.

Result: U.S. manufacturing declines, sweatshops boom overseas, consumer goods get cheaper.

2000s – Expansion of Global Supply Chains

Poor countries (Bangladesh, Lesotho, China) become workshops for the world.

U.S. workers experience job loss, wage stagnation, rising debt.

Politicians promise "new economy" jobs—but few materialize.

2008 – The Financial Crash

Mortgage crisis explodes into a global recession.

Massive job loss in U.S. + collapsing demand worldwide.

Export economies in poor countries suffer as orders dry up.

Trust in elites collapses; recovery benefits the rich.

2010s – Populist Backlash

Economic anxiety fuels Trump, Brexit, nationalism.

Trump imposes tariffs, removes trade preferences for poor nations.

Promises of restoring U.S. industry fail to materialize; global poor pay the price.

2020–2022 – The Pandemic Shocks the System

Supply chains collapse, exposing overdependence on foreign production.

Inequality worsens: rich get richer, poor get sicker.

Labor unrest, job resignations, and protectionist sentiment intensify.

Governments pivot to economic nationalism—but lack tools after decades of outsourcing.

2023 and Beyond – Unstable Transition

Calls for reshoring and self-sufficiency grow louder.

Poor countries face shrinking export markets and crippled industries.

The world economy enters a fragile, multipolar phase, no longer anchored by stable rules or mutual trust.

1971: Nixon ends the gold standard → currencies begin to float, inflation and instability rise

Nixon ending the gold standard in 1971 was a major inflection point in global economic history, often referred to as the "Nixon Shock." It marked the collapse of the Bretton Woods system, and it had profound, long-lasting consequences. Here's a breakdown of what happened and why it mattered:

What Was the Gold Standard (Bretton Woods version)?

After WWII, the Bretton Woods system pegged global currencies to the U.S. dollar , and the dollar was backed by gold at a fixed rate ($35/oz).

Other countries could exchange their dollar reserves for gold, making the dollar the anchor of international finance .

It created exchange rate stability, which encouraged trade and postwar recovery.



Why Did Nixon End It in 1971?

1. The U.S. Couldn’t Keep Up with Gold Redemption

By the late 1960s, the U.S. was running huge trade and budget deficits (due to the Vietnam War and Great Society spending).

More dollars were being held overseas than the U.S. had gold to back them.

Countries (especially France) began demanding gold in exchange for their dollars .

This drained U.S. gold reserves and threatened a collapse of confidence.



2. The Dollar Was Overvalued

U.S. industry was becoming less competitive.

Other economies (Japan, Germany) were rising, and the dollar was artificially strong due to the gold peg.

Devaluation was needed—but impossible under Bretton Woods without destabilizing the system.

What Did Nixon Do?

On August 15, 1971 , Nixon “temporarily” suspended gold convertibility —effectively ending the gold standard .

Foreign governments could no longer trade their dollars for gold.

Currencies began to float freely in foreign exchange markets.



Consequences of Ending the Gold Standard:

1. Floating Currencies = Volatility

Exchange rates began to fluctuate based on market forces , creating: Speculation Currency crises Unpredictability for international trade



2. Inflation Surged

Without gold as a discipline, central banks (especially the Fed) could print money more freely .

The 1970s saw “stagflation”—high inflation + stagnant growth.

3. Birth of the Modern Financial System

The move paved the way for: Massive capital flows Financial speculation Derivatives markets A much larger role for Wall Street in shaping the real economy



4. Decline of Wage-Price Stability

With the loss of fixed anchors, prices became more unstable.

Workers’ wages decoupled from inflation and productivity.

Symbolically

It was the moment the real economy (production, labor) began to be overpowered by the financial economy (money, speculation, debt).

Some critics see it as the moment when discipline was removed from the system—leading eventually to debt bubbles, asset inflation, and widening inequality.

1973 oil shock and stagflation shake confidence in Keynesian models.

Absolutely—this was another turning point. The 1973 oil shock and the resulting stagflation (a term that didn’t even exist before then) deeply unsettled the economic orthodoxy of the time, especially Keynesianism, which had dominated Western policy since WWII. Here's what happened and why it mattered:

1. The 1973 Oil Shock – What Happened?

In October 1973 , during the Yom Kippur War , the U.S. and other Western nations supported Israel.

In retaliation, OPEC (led by Arab oil producers) cut oil production and imposed an embargo on the U.S. and allies.

The price of oil quadrupled in a matter of months.

Immediate effects:

Gas lines, fuel shortages, rising costs for everything dependent on oil (transport, plastics, fertilizers).

Global inflation surged, especially in industrial economies.



2. Enter Stagflation – The Keynesian Nightmare

Stagflation = Stagnation (slow growth, high unemployment) + Inflation (rising prices)

This broke the Keynesian model , which assumed that inflation and unemployment had a tradeoff (the Phillips Curve).

Under Keynesianism, you stimulate demand (via government spending or low interest rates) to reduce unemployment—but that’s supposed to cause inflation only when the economy is running hot.

Instead, in the 1970s, the West experienced both high inflation and high unemployment—a paradox under traditional models.



Why This Shook Confidence in Keynesian Economics:

Policymakers were flying blind —their playbook didn’t work.

Governments tried stimulus (spending) and price controls , but inflation got worse.

Workers demanded higher wages to keep up, which led to wage-price spirals .

Unions struck often; companies raised prices; governments ran deficits.

The economy felt out of control.



The Result: A Shift Toward Monetarism & Neoliberalism

This crisis created space for new economic thinking, especially:

1. Monetarism (Milton Friedman)

Argued that inflation was always a monetary phenomenon —caused by too much money in circulation.

Called for tight control of money supply , even if it caused short-term pain (e.g., high interest rates, unemployment).

Central banks began focusing more on inflation control than full employment.



2. Supply-Side Economics

Claimed the problem wasn’t just demand—it was production (i.e., overregulation, high taxes, sluggish investment).

Called for tax cuts, deregulation, and a pro-business environment to unleash growth.



Big Picture: A Crisis of Confidence in the Postwar Consensus

The oil shock + stagflation wasn’t just economic—it was psychological and political:

Trust in government planning collapsed.

Unions were blamed (fairly or not) for wage pressures.

Voters turned toward stronger, more business-friendly leaders : Thatcher, Reagan, and eventually Clinton’s Third Way.

The era of big government and managed capitalism gave way to free markets, privatization, and globalization.

The late 1970s

By the late 70s: a shift toward monetarism, deregulation, and anti-union politics begins to take hold.

This is where the philosophy of the economy itself began to change, especially in the Anglo-American world. The late 1970s were a turning point, not just because of crises (like the oil shock and stagflation), but because a new ideology was waiting in the wings—ready to take power when the postwar consensus faltered.

Let’s look at what drove the shift toward monetarism, deregulation, and anti-union politics in more detail:

1. Collapse of Faith in Keynesianism

As we discussed, stagflation broke the Keynesian framework —policies that used to stabilize economies now seemed to make things worse.

Governments were seen as inefficient, bloated , and unable to stop inflation or joblessness.

Economists and policymakers began searching for new theories—enter Milton Friedman and the Chicago School.

2. Rise of Monetarism (Friedman’s Influence)

Friedman argued: The government cannot “fine-tune” the economy.

Instead of using spending or taxes to manage demand, he said central banks should control inflation by regulating the money supply.

This meant: Cutting government spending Letting markets self-correct Prioritizing price stability over full employment



Key moment: Paul Volcker (Fed Chair under Carter and Reagan) imposed sky-high interest rates (up to 20%) to crush inflation in the early 1980s—even though it caused a deep recession.

3. Deregulation and the “Free Market” Turn

Markets came to be seen not just as efficient—but as morally superior to government.

Deregulation was applied across sectors: Airlines, trucking, finance, telecommunications, energy

The idea was that competition and profit incentives would do what bureaucrats could not: deliver better outcomes, cheaper and faster.

In practice, this led to consolidation (not always real competition) and the rise of massive corporations.

4. Anti-Union Sentiment Becomes Mainstream

Unions were seen as: Inflating labor costs Causing strikes and rigidities Blocking innovation and “efficiency”

Politicians began breaking the social contract: Thatcher crushed the UK coal miners' union (1984) Reagan fired 11,000 striking air traffic controllers (PATCO strike, 1981)—a watershed moment

Union power declined rapidly after that: Membership fell Wages stagnated Worker bargaining power eroded





5. The Intellectual Shift: Neoliberalism Rises

Neoliberalism = belief in free markets, deregulated finance, privatization, and individual responsibility .

It argued that government should: Get out of the way Remove protections (tariffs, welfare, regulation) Let market logic shape society

This ideology spread across party lines—even center-left leaders like Clinton, Blair, and Schröder embraced it.

6. Cultural and Political Backing

Media, business schools, think tanks (like the Heritage Foundation, Cato Institute), and major corporations promoted these ideas.

"Greed is good" became a cultural ethos .

The financial sector surged in power and prestige.



Summary: A Systemic Realignment

By the early 1980s, the Western world had pivoted away from a collective, state-anchored economic vision to one of individualism, free enterprise, and market rule. The state went from being the engine of postwar recovery to being portrayed as the problem.