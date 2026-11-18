A transcription provided by AI

Eckhart Tolle – The Collective Dark Night of the Soul

The question

So, what we are experiencing at the moment, especially in large parts of the world collectively, is that we are going through a cycle of regression. We are going through a cycle of regression when humans become more unconscious again and produce more suffering.

[Bell]

A written question. It comes from Suviade, from Ottawa, Canada. And here’s what she wrote:

“Dearest Eckhart,

I went through the dark night of the soul over 20 years ago, a total collapse of meaning after my old teacher got discredited. I remember it as the most challenging time of my life.

It took a lot to work my way out of it, including a loving husband, a great therapist, a lot of writing, and God’s grace.

When you said, ‘This is what humanity is going through,’ I recognised it right away. So, I’ve decided to take this course for the sake of humanity.

How do I support others and help the world shift out of our current collective dark night of the soul?

Thank you so much for being here for us at this time.”

Eckhart Tolle:

Thank you. Thank you.

Yes. The dark night of the soul is a form of suffering.

Suffering is an important term. There is suffering that happens on an individual level because, as an individual, you are being challenged in the course of your life. Several times, we will most likely encounter big challenges in our lives from time to time.

They come whether they have to do with relationships — very often relationships are the source of individual suffering for many, many people, because humans are very difficult. Relationships are a source of suffering.

Your job situation, your professional situation, can be a source of suffering. Your living situation, your financial situation, your health situation — you will be challenged from time to time on any of these levels.

And unless you are really conscious, you will suffer when something goes badly, when things go very wrong in your life. And that does happen.

That’s also always an opportunity for awakening.

The strange fact is that humans do not awaken when they are in their comfort zone. There’s little chance there. Some exceptions are always possible, but you are most likely to awaken spiritually when you are being challenged.

You are taken out of your comfort zone. That’s where change happens. That’s where evolution happens.

Every life form needs to experience being taken out of its comfort zone in order to evolve and to manifest whatever powers it has in this.

So every life form is continuously challenged, and only that is the driving force behind the evolution of all life forms.

The awakening of consciousness — because gradually, life forms on this planet, anywhere in the universe, gradually become more and more complex, exhibiting more and more complexity.

If you go back on this planet, geologists have found that the planet has already experienced, I believe, five mass extinctions.

Each mass extinction, a large percentage of life forms became eliminated. They had different reasons for mass extinctions.

The last one was the death of the dinosaurs. It was not only the death of the dinosaurs, but also the extinction of many other species. Probably 70 or 80 per cent of life forms were gone.

And so the planet always regenerated. It took a little while — just a few million years each time — and the planet regenerated. Each time, new life forms evolved and were more complex than the previous life forms.

So the planet had to go through chaos, and then out of the chaos a new, higher order developed. And then that lasted a few million years. Then another period of total chaos, and then rebirth.

Death and rebirth. Good Friday we had a few days ago, and Easter: death and ascension.

So, this was the planet.

Now, as far as humanity is concerned, you may be challenged as an individual by difficult situations in your life, by suffering. But you can also be challenged collectively.

Collective challenges are when a large group of people, sometimes millions at a time, are challenged by the same thing.

For example, when there’s warfare between nations, or conflict within a nation, or civil war, pandemic — all things where there are collective challenges.

Now, just as the planet experiences every few million years a death and renewal, the evolution of humanity has certain similarities, because it is a universal pattern.

And that is that humanity also goes through periods of evolution. They go forward. Consciousness grows. Civilisation arises. They learn new things, create new things, and gradually become more conscious.

There were time periods when we can recognise now, retrospectively, that consciousness was growing and there was a huge influx of consciousness.

A very significant time period, for example, was 2,500 years ago. There were a few centuries when, in many parts of the planet, consciousness grew and grew.

It was a time when the Buddha was alive. It was a time when some of the books of the Old Testament were written. It was a time when Lao Tzu, who wrote the Tao Te Ching in China, was alive.

I believe also Zoroaster in Persia was alive at that time, and the ancient Greek philosophers started around that time.

An enormous increase in consciousness.

It lasted gradually for a few hundred years, and also produced civilisations. And then collapse.

We all know about the Greek civilisation. It began to diminish, but then the Roman civilisation took over. They were still very linked to the Greek civilisation and derived a lot of knowledge from that.

And antiquity can really be considered almost as one civilisation.

And then, as we all know, Roman civilisation at some point collapsed. First gradually, and then suddenly.

About the year 350 or 400, the Western Empire dissolved. It still survived in the East because it had been divided into the Western Empire and the Eastern Empire, the Eastern Empire of Byzantium.

It survived for a few hundred years more, but also collapsed eventually.

Then it was followed by a period of regression. Sometimes we call it, in Europe, the Dark Ages, when people lost their philosophies.

People lost the ability even to read and write. Very few people could still read and write, mostly those living in monasteries, monks.

They couldn’t build complex structures anymore. There was a lot of violence, a lot of lowering of consciousness, a lot of very dark superstitions.

And this lasted — one can argue how long it lasted — but you could say almost a thousand years of Dark Ages before the Renaissance came, and so on.

But even within the Dark Ages there were individuals who were very conscious. Even in the darkest times, there were religious people who were quite awake, quite enlightened, although the majority of the population was at a fairly low level of consciousness.

So, this long story — what I’m aiming at here is to show you that the evolution of consciousness for humanity is not a straight line that goes up.

It goes in cycles, in the same way that the evolution of the planet goes in cycles.

The evolution of consciousness goes in cycles. There’s a cycle of growth and a gain in consciousness, and then there’s a cycle of regression, a loss of consciousness.

And usually the cycle of regression is also associated with an increase in human suffering.

The present cycle of regression

So what we are experiencing at the moment, especially in large parts of the world collectively, is that we are going through a cycle of regression.

You might have noticed if you watch the news — although the news is not everything. There are many other things happening that are never mentioned in the news.

But we are going through a cycle of regression when humans become more unconscious again and produce more suffering for themselves and others.

Because the greater part of suffering that humanity has experienced — well, the greater part of suffering, yes, there has been some suffering through natural disasters and disease, but an even greater part of suffering was inflicted by humans on other humans.

Self-created suffering out of an unawakened state of consciousness.

And that unawakened state of consciousness, collective consciousness, creates suffering.

And so we are now entering a regressive period when many humans encounter more suffering.

And it’s important to recognise this cycle. Otherwise, you may misinterpret what you’re seeing.

You might tell yourself — thoughts in your head may arise and say:

“You see, we haven’t learned anything. We’re just repeating the same mistakes, and we’re not going anywhere. It’s all utterly pointless.”

And then you can feel the suffering. You contemplate it, because the suffering kind of comes almost into your living room through our modern devices, and you see suffering in other parts of the planet.

“This is so terrible.”

It is.

Why does humanity have to suffer?

Well, first, it’s self-inflicted. You are the victim and the perpetrator. But the roles are sometimes interchangeable: victim, perpetrator.

And why? Why are humans doing it?

Well, it’s out of the dysfunctional state of consciousness that we call the ego.

And so we are creating that.

As you know, we had another regressive period in the first half of the twentieth century. It was particularly bad as far as regression was concerned.

The first fifty years of the twentieth century, with the two world wars, countless other wars, genocide — horrible, unbelievable, unimaginable.

And so the suffering is dreadful.

But obviously, you can feel empathy and compassion, but you don’t need to be consumed by it.

It’s important that, as a large section of humanity is in the grip of the regressive movement and loses some consciousness, you don’t underestimate the importance of your state of consciousness.

Because your state of consciousness is connected to the totality of human consciousness.

You can look at human consciousness as something underneath the sense-perceived reality. All humans are connected and interconnected.

There is such a thing as the one collective human consciousness.

Jung called it the collective unconscious. Well, of course, in many ways it is very unconscious.

I call it the collective consciousness, and a lot of collective consciousness is still very unconscious.

You are connected. You are a cell, so to speak, within the collective consciousness of humanity, and your state of consciousness affects the totality.

So it’s very important that you do that — that you don’t become part of the regressive movement.

You don’t have to be — as I mentioned before, even in the medieval, so-called Dark Ages, there were always some humans who were very highly conscious.

And now there will be more humans, far more humans, who will be able to stay conscious.

So, first, a number of people stay conscious here, which means you’re not drawn into reactivity, anger, or develop some kind of mental interpretation that causes you to become despondent and enter the dark night of the soul.

You can look at it as a witnessing presence, still feeling compassion.

And if you contemplate it, the suffering at the moment is mostly still in more distant parts of the planet. But it may come close to you, closer to you, before you know it.

And that’s fine.

Your function is to stay conscious here, to represent the awakened consciousness.

Be the witnessing presence, the observer.

Don’t go into reactivity. Don’t personalise things.

Sometimes it looks as if one or two people were responsible for all the upheavals, but really they are just a manifestation of the collective unconsciousness.

Sometimes the collective unconsciousness becomes concentrated in certain people. They personify the collective unconsciousness.

And all that is part of the awakening.

Suffering as a catalyst for awakening

Humans awaken. This is the fact.

The importance of suffering: humans awaken through suffering.

Suffering provides the driving force behind the evolution of consciousness.

It’s like a nightmare.

When you’re having a pleasant dream, why would you want to awaken? It’s quite nice.

When the dream turns into a nightmare, you will want to awaken because you can’t stand it anymore.

And you have the nightmare — self-created. Humans create it for themselves and each other.

So when life turns into a nightmare, you need to awaken into a higher state of consciousness: the awakened state where the ego doesn’t operate anymore.

And so, what about humans who die as a result of all the suffering?

Well, no human is an autonomous entity.

Every human is an expression, a temporary expression, of the one universal consciousness that has taken form as that particular human life form.

And then, as the physical form dissolves, it assumes another form, and another form.

So you are a ray of the universal consciousness. You are consciousness.

That’s the real — that’s what we started with in our session today: to realise yourself as the underlying I Am, the Being which is consciousness.

You’re not a person.

The person is a garment that consciousness puts on for a little while, and then the garment dissolves.

And the consciousness, that ray, is still there. It has a certain individuality still, and then it takes on another form, and then another, and then another.

But the essence of you is actually timeless.

And a point will come in the evolution of humanity when humans look back at these time periods as a very bad nightmare out of which they have awakened.

I myself can look back on time periods in my life when I was very unhappy and experienced a dark night of the soul.

And when I look at it now, it’s like a nightmare out of which I awakened.

And so that’s what suffering is.

It’s a self-created bad dream.

Ultimately, on its own level, it’s very real. When you’re in the bad dream, that is your only reality.

So I’m not denying the reality of suffering on this level.

There are different levels of truth.

So, on a higher level, you look back on the suffering and it is seen as a dreamlike thing, a nightmare.

And now the paradox, the strange paradox, is that you needed it in order to awaken.

The individual needs it, and sometimes it’s a collective nightmare.

So suffering is a very vital part of the evolution of humanity.

Buddhism, Christianity and the transcendence of suffering

Let’s just briefly look at this before we finish.

The central theme of Buddhism, in the words of the Buddha, is dukkha.

“I teach suffering and the end of suffering.”

Those were the words of the Buddha.

Which means: I teach suffering — I show you how suffering arises, and I’ll show you how it can end.

Jesus: what is the central image of Christianity?

A suffering man on the cross.

And the cross, the torture instrument, and then death comes, and then resurrection. The new birth, resurrection, comes.

And the cross, the torture instrument, is also a symbol for the divine.

So that is suffering in Christianity.

The central image of Christianity is suffering and the transcendence of suffering.

The cross signifies both suffering and the transcendence of suffering.

The Buddha expressed it in words:

“I teach suffering and the end of suffering.”

Exactly the same.

And let this be sufficient for our session today.

I thank you. Thank you for being here.