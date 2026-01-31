Seemorerocks

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
23m

Superb analysis on the surveillance creep. The part about emotion detection algorithms being culturally biased is something I've noticed in my work with computer vision systems. It's not just unreliable, its fundamentally flawed when applied universally. The bit about how Britain's IRA-era CCTV network normalized this surveillance infrastructure is honestly chilling once you think about it.

