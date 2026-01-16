Dutch TV presenter who interviewed David Icke dies at 52Robin WestenraJan 16, 202622Sharehttps://www.dutchnews.nl/2026/01/tv-presenter-robert-jensen-dies-of-cardiac-arrest-at-52/David Icke@davidickeIt is with enormous sadness that I learned today about the death at just 52 of Dutch freedom fighter Robert Jensen who gave up a lucrative career as a 'star' on Netherlands mainstream TV to expose the corrupt and crazy world that he by then realised it to be. He interviewed me 4:55 PM · Jan 15, 2026 · 95.5K Views224 Replies · 725 Reposts · 4.59K LikesISRAEL, ISRAEL, ISRAEL - DE JENSEN SHOWWHAT HAPPENED TO ENGLAND? - DE JENSEN ROADSHOW22Share