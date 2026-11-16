Seemorerocks

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Steve New
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"Political Collapse"....as the elites are in on it no not for them. Folks are pointing out that a 72 hour period will be needed to Collapse the PRESENT system and get the goy Serbs to the digital cash gulag. I doubt the elites are so STUPID to go to a real war with Russia...but I could be wrong.

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