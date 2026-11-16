

Grocery chains in the Netherlands are drawing up plans for an extreme “fase zwart” (black phase) scenario, described as prolonged disruption of the normal food supply from war, a large-scale cyberattack, or a nationwide power outage.



Certain stores are designated as hubs called noodwinkels, equipped with generators. These hubs are selected such that every resident should be able to reach one of these emergency stores by car within 15 minutes.



Between the “get prepared” warnings from 33 (🤔) countries and the scenarios they are actively planning for (remember also the EU’s “Food Alert Crisis” scenario!) — they are very much preparing for a non-trivial interruption to the food supply chain.



Plan accordingly!



Source: https://ad.nl/binnenland/supermarkten-bereiden-noodwinkels-voor-op-fase-zwart-bijvoorbeeld-bij-oorlog-of-grote-cyberaanval~ad7ca138/