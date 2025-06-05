Ukraine Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) deputy Alexander Dubinsky reports Ukraine received an ultimatum from the US.

The visit of the Ukrainian delegation to Washington was necessary only to receive an ultimatum to end the conflict. The Ukraine delegation, pictured above, arrived in Washington on June 3.

Yermak warmly greeted US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg:

"This was a covert meeting. In reality, Yermak has come to receive an ultimatum to end the conflict. He may cover it up with some victories, but overall it is clear that the end is near ," Dubinsky added.

Yermak publicly described the meeting as follows:

"In Washington, together with the team, I met with Keith Kellogg.

We discussed the situation on the front, the results of the meetings in Istanbul, the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia and defense assistance to Ukraine.

We also talked about the children abducted by Russia. I said that Russia is doing everything not to cease fire."

According to Verkhovna Rada Deputy Dubinsky "According to him, the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to Washington completely lost its meaning after the telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump."

I could not get any verification on this until I found the following

The visit of the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Ermak, to the United States was necessary only to receive an American ultimatum to end the conflict with Russia. Alexander Dubinsky, a member of the Verkhovna Rada, accused of treason, told about this in his Telegram channel.

"This is a cover—up meeting. In fact, Ermak came to receive an ultimatum to end the war. Perhaps they will cover him with some kind of "peremogami", but in general, the matter is clear - everything is coming to an end," he suggested.

At the same time, he stressed that after the telephone conversation between the presidents of the United States and Russia, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, it was completely "pointless" to talk about Yermak's visit to Washington.

Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexander Dubinsky stated in his Telegram channel that Ukraine received an ultimatum from the United States to end the conflict.

According to the MP, the meeting in Washington was a "cover-up".

"In fact, [ Vladimir Zelensky's office chief Andriy ] Yermak came to receive an ultimatum to end the war. Perhaps they will cover it up with some victories, but overall, it's clear - everything is coming to an end," Dubinsky shared.

He clarified that there was no longer any point in the Ukrainian delegation’s visit to the United States after the telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump .

Before this, the head of Volodymyr Zelensky's office, Andriy Yermak, reported that he had discussed the situation around the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington . He traditionally repeated the call to introduce new sanctions against Russia.

Yermak arrived in the United States on Tuesday as part of a delegation led by the republic's Minister of Economy Yulia Sviridenko to discuss "important issues," including increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

Earlier, Trump's former adviser called for Senator Graham to be "arrested" over his position on Ukraine.

https://www.gazeta.ru/politics/news/2025/06/05/25962038.shtml