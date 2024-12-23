Seemorerocks

Others may not ask the question but I will.

Why have I dropped my usual topics of the worldwide democide by injection, the move towards global conflagration and global collapse in all its forms and taken up a story that will not go away, the story about drone swarms in New Jersey and, hardly ever reported, around the world.

It is partially explained by the fact that by now most people should have a fairly good understanding about these things. There will always be news and there is always more to know.

None of it will go away.

While this is happening my own health is deteriorating and I no longer have energy to burn to devote to this.

It is also because I recognise the importance of what is happening and I cannot see it as a “coincidence” that these drones and orbs are appearing in their thousands at a critical time during a critical time in human history where we stand on the cusp of either destroying ourselves or being taken into some sort of dystopia slavery depending on who you are listening to.

By nature, I am fairly broadminded and open to many interpretations. I have learned, since covid, not to jump to a fixed viewpoint but to hold in my mind a range of possible explanations. If I am honest, I am unable to come to a definitive answer on any of this.

What I can say is what I think it is NOT.

In this case, I think that we can reject everything the government is saying about these being fixed-wing aircraft, hobby drone operators and the like. Similarly, I can also throw out theories of the left-brained amongst us that these now-banned drones were sniffing out some sort of rogue nuclear material or suitcase drones.

If we put all that aside we are left with two broad answers to the conundrum.

We have a fairly wide consensus amongst many in the alternative sphere that this is the start of a false flag, a mass casualty event event whereby craft and weapons that were truly ET in origin were crashed and retro engineered and what we may call “ the cabal” has at its disposal technology that could scarcely be dreamed of.

The most important part of this is everything is true apart from the involvement of the ETs. In forefront of this is Dr Steven Greer and others as well. The best discussion that I have seen is this discussion between John de Souza, author of The Extra-Dimensionals: True Tales And Concepts of Alien Visitors, and Clayton Morris of Redacted.

Here is the discussion in full.

He presents a lot of evidence, testimony and predictions by those in the know and is quite convincing.

He points to the amazing predictions which date back to 2009 and addressed in a recent podcast, by Clif High who seems to have seen this all in advance.

There is another source that predicted this and it came from the other “camp” - those who are convinced that these are the crafts of extraterrestrials.

I came across another source, called Farsight which claims to have monthly meetings with extraterrestrials that, they say, show themselves to them but talk telepathically through something they call ‘remote viewing’ “involving psi (or psychic ability). It is used to transfer perceptual information across time and space”. The messages from ETs are then ‘interpreted’ by Courtenay Brown which can be summarised here.

All of this invites “fact checking” from professional debunkers with limited minds!

The point is they had a ‘meeting’ on the 15 November in which the ‘ETs’ said they were coming which was posted on social media on the 18th.

Three days later the drone swarms started and have not let up since but only intensified.

There entire session is here

Here are their websites

https://farsight.org/

https://www.farsightprime.com/

Compared to the other thesis which has very wide support, this group has fairly small support which means precisely nothing when it comes to what the truth is.

One reason may be that they are clearly being shadow banned and driven so far down in the search engine that you are very unlikely to find them that way, something that for me is always a red flag.

Although all this will seem whacky, at the very least, to those who claim to be rational empiricists and perhaps even ‘cultish’ to some.

But how else is someone who is convinced they have some sort of ‘revealed truth’ supposed to act. I know scarcely anyone, right up to the scientific Ashton Forbes, whom I like, who does not claim a monopoly on the truth.

Apart from these considerations, the ufologists’ claim for me clicks most of the things that were bothering me about the Operation Blue Beam explanation - that is that there have been many, many sightings (mostly, as far as I can see of orbs rather than drones) not only in the United States but elsewhere in the world, including Russia, China and Iran.

I fail to see that a Cult operation covering the whole world unless Russia, China and Iran are also in on it.

What is the meaning of the orbs relative to the drones and whose drones are they?

A had a friend, Margo who was part of the UFO movement. She always had an objection to Dr Greer's contention that there are ETs but they are benign and was adamant that there were ‘good’ and ‘bad’ aliens, the bad ones being those who have written agreements with governments for technology exchange.

Here is more from Courtenay Brown

A lot of what John de Souza said seemed to be highly speculative and why not? I'm sure that if we do indeed have a fake Alien Invasion before or around January 20 it will become obvious and surely the current government and media narrative will have to do a 180 degree change? If it is as the UFO folk are saying it will also release in intensity with larger craft becoming more obvious but without the “invasion”.

As it is, there are more and more sightings (of orbs as far as I can see) over time despite a ban on flying drones and some people even getting a warning visit from the FBI.

https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1870835265905754190?t=n3yxqv-651jBxEeK_q7IyQ&s=09

One little concern about the Direct group as well Steven Greer's group is that when you are meditating to invoke the ETs you don't really know who or what energies you are dealing with. It could be a trap.

If I was to offer up my own explanation it might be along these lines. I gravitate towards the “we are not alone” but not at all in the way they mean it. If there are indeed extraterrestrials behind all this I do not think that they will be humanoids inside a flying saucer. I believe them to be non-physical (at least in terms of what we can perceive with our six senses), probably from another dimension. I believe Mr de Souza when he says they can hold a human form, but only for a limited time whether in demonic or benign form.

I am leaving the whole question of plasma and zero sum energy (as per Ashton Forbes), out of the discussion but may they may well play a part of the discussion.

These are just my musings.

I really don’t know.