Russia said on Thursday it had recovered and decoded navigation data from a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle shot down over the Novgorod region late last month, claiming the flight plan showed the drone was targeting a facility linked to the residence of Vladimir Putin. Russian special services said the extracted data and the drone’s navigation controller had been formally handed to a representative of the U.S. Embassy through established channels, as Moscow accused Kyiv of carrying out what it described as a terrorist attack. Ukraine has not commented on the claim.