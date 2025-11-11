NEW ARTICLE: Propaganda Series - Dr.Michael Nehls and the Indoctrinated Mind - how COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines turned people into brainless zombies



In short, the COVID-19 Vaccine spike protein attacks the hippocampus and blocks production of new neurons.



This loss of hippocampus neurons leads to:



1. loss of mental energy to think (stuck in “zombie mode”, no critical thinking) - the vaccinated simply do what they’re told, either by politicians or their doctor;



2. loss of natural curiosity - they vaccinated believe what they’re told - no questioning of “The Science”, vaccine injuries, sudden deaths, excess deaths, rise in cancers (Turbo Cancer), or any of the COVID Propaganda - no matter what new information arises, they don’t want to know or even ask questions;



3. loss of psychological resilience (easily controlled through anxiety - perfect examples are those who still mask everywhere they go, or run to get their latest booster shot, test themselves 10+ times, carry CO2 monitors, jab their kids);



4. loss of individuality, low self esteem - the desperate need to be part of the “socially acceptable majority”, the CNN & MSNBC watchers, Biden & Trudeau voters, etc. These were the people who heaped abuse on the unvaccinated when they were told to, called them “selfish”, these are the people who “did their part” for society.



These were the people who posted photos of their vaccine cards, or created digital badges on facebook of being vaccinated - this is how we are now able to identify them when they die suddenly. It wasn’t just virtue signaling, there is a neurological explanation for their desperate need to “belong”.



There are 2 other factors:



1. social isolation and fear-mongering can ALSO lead to neuronal loss in the hippocampus



2. by blocking neuron production in the hippocampus, you end up “over-writing” existing neurons which means loss of your memories, loss of your individuality, loss of WHO YOU WERE.



Ultimately this attack on the COVID-19 Vaccinated brain leads to: “Acceptance of objectively harmful measures”



While the literature is full of studies on patients who had SEVERE COVID-19 and now suffer from “structural changes in the hippocampus” or “loss of hippocampal neurogenesis”, these studies never take into account COVID-19 Vaccine status or correct for it.



The deliberate attack on the hippocampus is a fascinating potential explanation of why the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated are so difficult to wake up, why they don’t question anything, and why they continue to do as they’re told and mask and inject themselves like zombies.



Those who continue to mask and inject themselves with COVID-19 boosters aren’t just “brainwashed” or “they can’t break free from Propaganda” - they have suffered actual brain damage, brain damage that could potentially be treated and reversed.



