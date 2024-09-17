Net Zero is a weapon devised to destroy and to enslave.

The murder victims will die of cold and hunger. But Starmer’s Labour Government will be responsible.



Governments are desperate to kill as many old people as possible and they’ll do whatever it takes. Politicians know that when thousands of old people were officially murdered during the fraudulent covid scare, the Government saved billions. Politicians actually boasted about the money that had been saved. Politicians killed old people with the covid fraud, the pointless lockdowns, the murderous midazolam jabs, the stupid, stupid masks and the toxic and entirely useless covid-19 vaccine. They knew all these things were killing old people.



Starmer’s Government has withdrawn the annual winter fuel allowance which is vital for millions of pensioners. Starmer knows that withdrawing the allowance will kill old people. He is deliberately promoting a policy which he knows will kill thousands. Why hasn’t Starmer been arrested? Seriously, why haven’t Starmer and the rest of the murderous Labour Government been arrested?



Without the fuel allowance, and with oil prices going up massively this autumn, millions of elderly citizens will have to choose between heating and eating. Cutting the winter fuel allowance will save £1.4 billion – a fraction of the sum the UK spends on sending bombs and bullets to help other people kill one another. And a fraction of the sum we spend on illegal immigrants.



Appalling health services (the worst in the world) also explain why life expectancy among the elderly is falling and that is another result of deliberate policies.



Short of forcefully enrolling pensioners in a euthanasia programme, it is difficult to see how much more Starmer and Company could do to kill old people. (Is it a coincidence that traditionally older people tend to vote Conservative?)



Starmer’s Government has astonished me in seeming to me to be more corrupt and hypocritical than anything the Conservatives managed to produce in recent years.



Just what other changes are planned is a mystery. It seems possible that widows and widowers may have to pay increased council taxes.



Britain’s 13 million pensioners are clearly fair game for a Government which has billions to waste on supplying Ukraine and Israel with arms (including depleted uranium to Ukraine) and which seems to have untold billions to hand out to doctors, civil servants, railway workers and everyone else in the public sector who demands a big wage rise – despite the fact that most public servants are still refusing to go to work and are being paid to sit at home, watch daytime TV and mess around on social media.



The Government boasts that old aged pensioners in the UK are well off because they receive around £12,000 a year. That’s half the official living wage. And it’s the lowest pension in the world. Retired MPs and civil servants are rich and enjoy inflation proofed pensions. The rest of us must struggle on.



But even that £12,000 is a lie.



Pensioners who retired before 2016 don’t get £12,000 a year.



Even if they’ve worked for 40 years and paid taxes and national insurance stamps they receive around £8,000 a year.



That’s what I and older pensioners are expected to live on: £150 a week.



Next year, newly retired pensioners will have a £400 rise in their pension.



But older pensioners, those of us born before 1951 (or in the case of women, before 1953)



will have to make do with a £300 rise.



Older people need more warmth.



We oldies feel the cold more.



But the Government pension is much lower for those of us who are older. Older, more vulnerable pensioners receive just two thirds of the old age pension. The oldest are being targeted because we’re the easiest to kill. And we tend not to demonstrate in the streets, daub paint on buildings or make a fuss.



What possible reason could there be for punishing the over 70s and older – other than it being part of a plan to kill as many of as possible?



I believe killing old people is all part of the Government’s thoroughly evil Net Zero programme – an evil scheme which is designed to destroy you and everything you care about.



