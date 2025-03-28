Share this postSeemorerocks Dr. Suzanne Humphries on the Joe Rogan ExperienceCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDr. Suzanne Humphries on the Joe Rogan ExperienceRobin WestenraMar 28, 20252Share this postSeemorerocks Dr. Suzanne Humphries on the Joe Rogan ExperienceCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share“The fact of the matter is that all cancers in humanity have gone up since the inception of vaccination. My educated opinion is that our lifespan should be 120 years…”2Share this postSeemorerocks Dr. Suzanne Humphries on the Joe Rogan ExperienceCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share