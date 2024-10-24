In this recorded message for Japan, top microbiologist and health advocate Dr Sucharit Bhakdi urges the Japanese people to stop taking the #mRNA shots

What is the important message?

In the video, Dr. Bhakdi mentions the world's first approval of a self-proliferating mRNA vaccine (commonly known as Replicon), which has no established safety.The government should ask the country that it is being used for testing.

Cells that take in foreign genes after this injection are exposed to immune system attacks, warning that they will eventually die.He also touched on the high probability of myocarditis and the risk of DNA contamination that causes genetic modification in mRNA vaccines, and called on the Japanese to stand up.It's a great place to start.

Please share this information with many people.

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi

Doctor of Microbiology, Infectious Diseases and Plague.For 22 years, he has been a professor of medicine, teaching and research at Johannes Gutenberg University and at the Institute of Pathology, Microbiology and Hygiene in Mainz.He has written more than 300 papers in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and cardiovascular diseases, and is a Thai-German who has won numerous awards.The state of Ryland-Falz received the Meritorious Service Award for its long-standing achievements.