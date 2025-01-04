Share this postSeemorerocks Dr. Steven Greer: “UFO anti-gravity tech that is being kept secret would instantly change the world”Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDr. Steven Greer: “UFO anti-gravity tech that is being kept secret would instantly change the world”Robin WestenraJan 04, 20254Share this postSeemorerocks Dr. Steven Greer: “UFO anti-gravity tech that is being kept secret would instantly change the world”Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore52Share4Share this postSeemorerocks Dr. Steven Greer: “UFO anti-gravity tech that is being kept secret would instantly change the world”Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore52Share
I would be very surprised if what Greer says is not true. We humans are on a need to know basis only.
Hi Robin, Glad to see you are back into the "alian' thing. It is hard to avoid at the moment. I hope this may help. When I was being paralysed from the middle of my body stretchin both ways ,I believe I was being abducted as I had been studying that agenda. I believe we pull them to us. It had happened several times, each time I was able to break away from the paralysys but it was so strong and becoming impossible. I was desperate.The only help I could find was to say Jesus. I was not a religious person and had no belief that it would work but I put as much into believing as I could and it worked. Much to my relief, the paralysys stopped instantly. I have never experienced, what was absolutely terrifying again. Elena Danaans book area 51 is also helpful. When I was gripped around the head ( i had decided to contact you with this info) the discomfort lasted for about 2 hours. So i changed my vibration and found the funniest thing I could find to watch, laughing, at the movie and them. It left me. I understand that they cannot stand the vibration of love but at the time I was nervous I would feed them. Apparently, not so, they do not like it. It is a nasty situation we find ourselves in. Thank you Robin.