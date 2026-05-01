Dr Sherri Tenpenny on ZEOLITE
I have received my Zeolite and it came out positively with both muscle testing and dowsing (very positively actually).
This is what Dr Sherri Tenpenny (whom I trust) says about it.
I’m still getting pushback, saying it ‘s “dangerous”or “toxic” - including the criticism that “it’s aluminium”, with a Rumble video.
Toxic?
More toxic than graphene, mercury etc?
This comment to the tweet above addresses the matter to my satisfaction
For what it’s worth, I found a list of symptoms I made in 2019 (before covid - since then, in the matter of a few weeks ALL the symptoms (including severe dizziness, chest pain that took me to the ED twice) have all gone.
All except for neuropathy which is bothering me 24/7.
All with DMSO that some will also say is “toxic”
Thank you Robin. Trust your own 'source'. Appreciated.
Great post. Thank you.