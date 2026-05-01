I have received my Zeolite and it came out positively with both muscle testing and dowsing (very positively actually).

This is what Dr Sherri Tenpenny (whom I trust) says about it.

I’m still getting pushback, saying it ‘s “dangerous”or “toxic” - including the criticism that “it’s aluminium”, with a Rumble video.

Toxic?

More toxic than graphene, mercury etc?

This comment to the tweet above addresses the matter to my satisfaction

For what it’s worth, I found a list of symptoms I made in 2019 (before covid - since then, in the matter of a few weeks ALL the symptoms (including severe dizziness, chest pain that took me to the ED twice) have all gone.

All except for neuropathy which is bothering me 24/7.

All with DMSO that some will also say is “toxic”

I also found this.

I have no idea who this is.

If you are not detoxing metals out of your body, when they turn on 6G it’ll fry you like a microwave

I am not recommending anything - merely giving my own personal experience.