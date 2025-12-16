I first encountered Dr. Young’s work about 15-20 years ago when I was still practising Chinese medicine. I remember him for his work with microscopy and the discovery that red blood cells can transform into bacteria and his work treating people with chronic illnesses by changing the pH of their body.

He has been one of the most outspoken voices on covid which he connects with 5G and radiation poisoning.

He was sent to prison for 6 years for “practising medicine without a license” and “elder abuse” which translates into convincing an elder into abandoning conventional treatment for his own methods.

https://timesofsandiego.com/crime/2025/05/28/ph-miracle-author-sent-to-prison-for-treating-patient-without-license/

Here is his warning

I have put together some other. material on Dr. Young and his work.

The Effects of EMF Radiation on the Human Blood Cells Researched by Dr. Robert O. Young - 1998

The following research on the effects of microwave radiation on human blood was carried out by Dr. Robert O. Young using pHase Contrast Microscopy. The research was published in the International Journal of Complementary and Alternative Medicine in 2001 by Dr. Beverly Rubik in 2001. The article is called “The Effects of Electromagnetic Frequency {EMF) on the Human Biofield.” The study contained two groups - Group A and Group B. One group was given the Qlink with the SRT technology and the other group was given the Qlink without the SRT technology. Both groups were exposed to EMF in the edit bay of BBC in London, England. The study was double-blinded and the results can be found on the following link: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/th...



To learn more about the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young go to: www.drrobertyoung.com/blog

https://drrobertyoung.com/independent-science-on-the-effects-of-emf-radiation-on-human-health/

Dr. Robert Young - How to Detoxify, Demagnetize, and Heal From COVID Jab and EMF Radiation

Between the killing power of the COVID jab and the high-frequency effects of 5G, concerned Americans across the country are wondering what they can do to protect themselves from the bio-weapons unleashed on society. Dr. Robert Young shares an action plan for avoiding injury and even death at the behest of these dark technologies, advising people to demagnetize their bodies, separate from smart tech, and embrace a natural, earthly lifestyle. He also recommends the use of montmorillonite clay for drawing the lethal ingredients of the COVID shot out of your body. Robert discusses what he has found inside the COVID jab, including graphene oxide, two deadly parasites, and the merging of nanotechnology and metals.