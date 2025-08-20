LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

AUG 20, 2025

Source: Sense Receptor

"The injection inserted biological control systems, sending and receiving systems, and those systems... are susceptible to electromagnetic control... These people were paralyzed when they died. And the only way to paralyze people so effectively, so that every striated muscle in the body stops at the same moment... the only way I know to do that is electromagnetically."

This clip of psychiatrist Dr. Rima Laibow, M.D. is taken from an interview with psychotherapist Joe Sansone posted to Rumble on August 17, 2025.

"I actually wrote, some articles about this and did some videos. The video is called A New Way of Dying. Because there were people who were, as I call it, planking, dying in one piece, if you will.

"There was an Egyptian diplomat who was at an official event, speaking at the podium and suddenly keeled over backwards...In fact, I don't think it was from the COVID injection at all. What I suspect is that, the injection inserted biological control systems, sending and receiving systems, and that those systems were and are susceptible to electromagnetic control.

"So that these people were, in my hypothesis, probably simply experimental subjects. Somebody aimed a beam, pressed a button. And the entire, striated muscle system of their body, including the heart, which is a striated muscle, immediately stopped operating.

"So they died ka-thunk. Now, unfortunately, as a physician, I've seen a lot of people die, not under my direct care, but in hospitals, in my training and so on. People die in a collapsing motion. They fold. They do not die stiffly. No natural death occurs as a plank. It simply does not occur. The only way that. That. And they clutch their chest if it's a heart attack or, And they call out mama or Save me or don't let me die. Every one of these people.

"And unfortunately, I watched hundreds of these videos from around the world. Every one of these people died in a completely unnatural way in which there was no speech, in which there was no blinking, in which there was no grasping or, you know, essentially, clutching, the part of the body that was experiencing whatever it was.

"These people were paralyzed. And the only way to paralyze people so effectively. So that every striated muscle in the body stops at the same moment. It wasn't even a seizure. With jerking. We're talking about complete paralysis. The only way I know to do that is electromagnetically.

"The jab makers did this so they can blame it on Covid. Of course, people are dying from COVID and therefore, you have to protect yourself from COVID because you don't want to go plunk, and you have to get the shot, right?"