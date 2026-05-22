Two doctors who were suspended by the Medical Council over spreading Covid-19 misinformation have won their appeals against the suspension – but it doesn’t mean they can go back to work yet.

Wellington doctor Matthew Shelton​ was suspended after sending a text message to his patients about his anti-vaccination views stating he did not support the vaccination of children, and pregnant and fertile women.

He and former Taranaki District Health Board radiologist Dr Peter Canaday​ challenged the suspension in a multi-day hearing in Wellington District Court in February.

Now Judge Stephen Harrop​ has released his decisions and said he was satisfied that the council’s decision to suspend was not a fair, reasonable and proportionate response to patient safety or public health.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/128237986/two-doctors-suspended-for-speaking-out-about-the-covid19-vaccine-win-appeal