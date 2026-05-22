Dr Peter Canaday and Dr Matt Shelton WIN their case
Two doctors who were suspended by the Medical Council over spreading Covid-19 misinformation have won their appeals against the suspension – but it doesn’t mean they can go back to work yet.
Wellington doctor Matthew Shelton was suspended after sending a text message to his patients about his anti-vaccination views stating he did not support the vaccination of children, and pregnant and fertile women.
He and former Taranaki District Health Board radiologist Dr Peter Canaday challenged the suspension in a multi-day hearing in Wellington District Court in February.
Now Judge Stephen Harrop has released his decisions and said he was satisfied that the council’s decision to suspend was not a fair, reasonable and proportionate response to patient safety or public health.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/128237986/two-doctors-suspended-for-speaking-out-about-the-covid19-vaccine-win-appeal
Some justice after all. Or at least the beginning of?