Specialising in molecular oncology, immunology, and molecular biology, Dr. Murakami highlighted the risk of exponential spike protein production in recipients of these vaccines, suggesting a significant threat to public health.

Dr. Murakami described the self-replicating mRNA technology as likely to cause continuous and uncontrolled production of the spike protein, which could lead to unforeseen health issues. He also warned that these vaccines would like have the ability to transfer from one person to another, potentially amplifying their spread and impact.

Throughout the interview, Dr. Murakami, a vocal critic of current COVID-19 vaccines, concurred with Adams’ alarming prediction that once these self-replicating vaccines are introduced, stopping their effects might become impossible. This concern is compounded by the a claim by US reporter Michael Yon, who revealed that over 4,000 people in Japan have already received these injections. Dr. Murakami said a ‘broader rollout’ of the technology is planned to begin in October in Japan.

Self-replicating mRNA vaccines are an ‘advanced form’ of mRNA gene therapy designed to amplify the production of the desired antigenic protein within the body. Unlike ‘conventional’ mRNA gene therapies, such as the so-called ‘COVID-19 vaccine’, which introduce mRNA to instruct cells to produce a specific protein (such as the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus) and then degrade, self-replicating mRNA vaccines have an additional mechanism that allows the mRNA to replicate within cells.

This replication leads to the production of more mRNA copies, resulting in higher and more sustained levels of the antigenic protein. These gene therapies incorporate genetic elements from RNA viruses, such as alphaviruses, which have the natural ability to replicate their RNA. The gene therapy includes not only the mRNA for the target antigen but also sequences that enable the RNA to replicate within host cells.

Critics have highlighted a number of significant risks with the untested biotech. The prolonged and higher levels of antigen production could potentially lead to adverse effects, such as immune-related issues or other unintended biological effects. Ensuring that the replication is contained and does not spread beyond the intended scope is crucial. There is a risk that self-replicating mRNA could transfer to unintended recipients (in a process known as ‘shedding’) or cause uncontrolled protein production.

The interview has sparked widespread debate, with experts calling for rigorous evaluation of the safety and ethical implications of self-replicating mRNA vaccines before they are widely administered.

