This is from a year ago, but I missed it

Dr Mike Yeadon Ivermectin Anti-Fertility Bombshell: “One Of The Most Violent Fertility Toxins”

Renowned pharmacologist Dr. Mike Yeadon has dropped a massive Ivermectin bombshell, calling it “one of the most violent fertility toxins” he’s ever seen. His comments were recorded back in June 2024 but were just posted yesterday on the Delingpod Live channel- sending a massive shock wave across the internet.

Learn more about this interview and ivermectin harms here:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/dr-mi...

From Dr. Tess Lawrie

By Rhoda Wilson

August 21, 2024

Dr. Mike Yeadon has vehemently stated publicly that “ivermectin is one of the most violent fertility toxins [he has] ever come across.”

In response, Dr. Tess Lawrie reviewed the first study included in an article that Dr. Yeadon shared with her to see if it showed proof that ivermectin caused infertility.

By Dr. Tess Lawrie, 19 August 2024

The Emerged Globalist Agenda

It is now clear to many including me that the globalist agenda is one of eugenics, with the aim of significantly reducing the world’s population and changing the genetics of the remainder of us.

The possibility that ivermectin, through a potential effect on fertility, may be part of the Globalists’ dastardly genocidal plan is a fairly novel one that I will explore here today.

The notion that ivermectin may cause infertility has been floating around since 2021 based on decade-old, mainly animal studies. After scanning such studies in 2021, I did not find the claim to be credible based on the supporting evidence. The animal studies being shared as proof, I found to involve very high doses of ivermectin, given for long periods with very short term follow up. Anything given in high doses, including overdosing on water, can cause harm. In my opinion as a research scientist with expertise in evaluating bodies of evidence, much more research was needed before making a claim that ivermectin is harmful to human fertility.

Back in 2021, when this assertion was doing the rounds on social media, it felt to me to be more like a distraction, as it does now. However, due to repeated public engagement on this topic by my associate in the health and freedom movement, Dr. Mike Yeadon, I have decided to revisit it.

Dr. Yeadon, ex-drug company executive, turned truther, has vehemently stated publicly that “ivermectin is one of the most violent fertility toxins [he has] ever come across.”

I am a little surprised by Dr. Yeadon’s certainty on this matter. However, since Dr. Yeadon’s area of interest in drug development was primarily in respiratory anti-allergy and inflammation drugs, I expect he knows a lot about ivermectin, which is known to be an excellent, low-cost anti-inflammatory and immune-modulating old medicine.

My First Thoughts on Re-Engaging This Topic Are

Ivermectin is used primarily to treat illness. It seems pretty good at clearing parasites and modulating the immune system to help fight inflammation, including inflammation associated with cancer. Its anti-coagulant properties are a bonus for recipients of the covid-19 injections that are known to cause clotting. So, it is being widely used beyond the BIRD recommendations for “covid-19.” As noted by the Nobel Prize awarded in 2015, ivermectin seems to offer immeasurable benefits to humans and animals alike for a variety of conditions.

Some Questions Related To The Circulating Claims Arise

If the Globalists are secretly pro-ivermectin and are delighted that its widespread use for worms and other infections, inflammation and cancer will contribute to genocide, why are all the doctors who use ivermectin being censored and losing their licences? Why aren’t we being embraced into the globalist fold and showered with Gates’ money and media coverage?

Having been given billions of times worldwide, ivermectin clearly hasn’t managed to wipe us out yet so doesn’t seem to be a very good genocidal tool if it is such. Through our air, food and water, there are many more direct ways the globalists can harm and are harming us. In addition, they’re angling for more and forced lipid nanoparticle (“LNP”) biotechnology products to be given by our governments to us in the guise of “vaccines.”

Are the animal studies being shared as evidence that ivermectin causes infertility really reflective of how ivermectin is being used in living men and women?

Let’s Take a Look…

Okay, so I have just taken a look at the first study on Tim Truth’s list[1], the reference shared with me by Dr. Yeadon. It’s a 2015 Iranian study conducted in rabbits[2]. It is not clear whether this particular study underwent ethics approval or peer review. The journal is not indexed.

Here are a few considerations. The study comprises different experiments. In the first experiment, 48 little female rabbits weighing between 1.2 and 2 kilograms were divided into eight groups. Thirty-six (36) were given ivermectin in a daily injection for 8 weeks (56 days). Thus, for rabbits weighing 2 kilograms, for example, the total amount of ivermectin given over the 56 days was 448 mg.

This ivermectin dose is extremely high.

If the equivalent study were to be conducted in human subjects, a total dose for a 60-kilogramme woman would be 13.44 grams. The latter amounts to a daily dose of 240 mg per day for 56 days, which is 20 x 12 mg tablets daily – two strips of 10 tablets for 56 days!

Would you take 20 x 12 mg ivermectin tablets for 56 days I wouldnt recommend it

What Happened To The Rabbits Receiving Ultra-High Doses of Ivermectin?

The poor little rabbits. After their 56-day trial, they had blood drawn from their hearts for hormone tests. These rabbits were then “sacrificed” and had their liver, kidneys and lungs examined microscopically[3].

Another batch of 48 female rabbits was used for the second experiment. The second batch of rabbits was “treated” the same way as the first batch over 56 days and then mated with fertile male rabbits on two occasions over a two-month period. Most of the rabbits receiving ivermectin did not have offspring during those two months.

What Can We Deduce From This?

Female rabbits given daily ivermectin injections for 56 days at doses 20 times the equivalent dose normally used by humans is associated with infertility in female rabbits up to two months following administration.

Did these female rabbits remain infertile once the ivermectin cleared their system? We don’t know. On the second mating, there were more offspring than the first, so with time it is quite likely that fertility might have returned to normal after a time.

Would giving a human female 20 x 12 mg ivermectin tablets a day for 56 days similarly impact fertility? Quite possibly…

Would it be reversible? Quite possibly … we just don’t know because no scientist is likely to do such a study like this in human beings. It would be pointless and dangerous, wouldn’t it?

Can we deduce from this study that ivermectin is an effective eugenics tool for the Globalist depopulation agenda? No, I don’t think so.

So, we can have a look at the other studies together too – or you can do it yourselves. In general, though, I feel a good dollop of common sense is needed at this stage.

My conclusion related to this one: Animal testing is cruel.

If this study isn’t proof that experimenting on animals should be stopped, I don’t know what is!

In addition, the fact that such a high total dose did not kill the little rabbits seems to prove what pharmacovigilance databases testify to, which is just how SAFE ivermectin is!

Do I think the globalists might try to use ivermectin as part of their depopulation agenda?

Yes, I do. It is clear that the globalists want to get access to our bodies to inject stuff. It occurred to me as far back as 2021 that they may well be planning an ivermectin injection to be rolled out in due course, and we see these being developed by the usual culprits.

So, although the answer to the question above is YES, it is not for the reasons put forward; rather because the ivermectin injection deployed by these sociopaths would most likely contain the same harmful nanotechnology as the covid-19 biotechnology, with LNPs and assorted other toxic ingredients.

I will invite Dr. Mike Yeadon to discuss this and other things soon in a public forum so we can explore this and other interesting matters in this extraordinary time of great change!

Notes:

About the Author

Dr. Tess Lawrie is a medical doctor and Founding Director of Evidence-based Medicine Consultancy (EbMC) Ltd, a community interest research company. She is also a committee member of the World Council for Health. She founded the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BIRD) Group, which critically evaluated the evidence for ivermectin’s use in covid-19 treatment and prevention.

She has a medical degree (MBBCh) and a Doctorate in Philosophy (PhD) from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa. Whilst she has practised clinical medicine in both the United Kingdom and South Africa, she now only performs non-clinical research work.

Dr. Lawrie has written extensively on the importance of evidence-based medicine and has spoken out against the misuse of scientific research. You can subscribe to and follow her Substack page ‘A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie’ HERE.