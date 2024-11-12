"Please - share this widely. Numerous politicians in the German government are named as bad actors in this RKI-Leak and this extended to NATO members."

NOV 12, 2024

By Dr. Michael Yeadon November 10, 2024

This presentation by Prof Dr Stefan Homburg is devastating.

You may recall his analysis of files deliberately released by Germany’s Robert Koch Institute in summer 2024? These were official & heavily redacted. Still, they revealed extensive political control of what the public (& the courts) were told were independent experts.

Now, there’s been a substantial leak from inside RKI of internal correspondence which tears apart any semblance of reality surrounding the pretend pandemic.

It’s official. There was no pandemic. No public health emergency. The hospitals were emptier than usual.

The entire scandalous episode, lasting years, was manufactured by named politicians.

If you still think there’s been a new, fast spreading disease which shut down the world and necessitated rushed (fake, dangerous) injections, I don’t know what to say to you.

Please - share this widely. Numerous politicians in the German government are named as bad actors in this RKI-Leak and this extended to NATO members.

Our sole defence against tyranny is to shine the disinfectant of sunlight upon it.

Best wishes,

Mike