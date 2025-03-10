Dr Matt Shelton @sussdoc spoke to the Health Select Committee this afternoon on the dangers of the Gene Technology Bill.

"There is a lack of long term health studies adequately addressing health issues."

"Look at asbestos, DDT, thalidomide, ... Vioxx, contaminated polio vaccine."

Where is the Bill of Rights Act in this bill?

It demonstrates a lethally casual oversight from our institutions. "the people [are] lab rats in a giant pharma experiment"