In 2020, Dr. Katherine Horton moved from Europe to the US. In Europe, she had been investigating the targeting of civilians by the intelligence agencies since 2011 and continued that work in the US together with her new husband ret. NSA Technical Director William Binney, who is an internationally known NSA whistleblower - see the movie about him called “A Good American”:

Or watch HERE



As a result of intense targeting and torture of both of them, Dr. Horton has barely been posting on her channel over the past 5 years. This episode is the relaunch of her channel as she sets out to bring the audience up to speed on the investigative projects that Bill Binney and her have been engaged in since Dr. Horton moved to the US. This episode is an unscripted, unplanned “open mic” conversation by Dr. Horton to check in with her audience after the long hiatus.

The Facts:Particle Physicist Dr. Katherine Horton argues, based on her research and personal experiences, that the 5G network is intended as a Directed Energy Weapon system that aligns with the goals of the global elite to enslave humanity.

Reflect On:Will the rollout of 5G prove to be the ultimate catalyst for humanity to awaken and change our collective trajectory?

Dr. Katherine Horton sees the current rollout of the 5G network in a way that is different from mainstream perception. And for good reason.

