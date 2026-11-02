Holistic Disclosure is back with none other than Uncle Jack.



Jack shares his latest research on Earth’s rapid changing magnetic field, the movement of the magnetic poles, and what these shifts mean for our mitochondria, health, and ability to adapt.



From ancient Mayan observations and the Laschamps event to cold exposure, sunlight, melanin, and the role of body fat, this conversation challenges familiar ideas about what it means to be healthy.



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