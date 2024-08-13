Share this postDr. Fauci catches Covid AGAIN after taking SIX "safe and effective" vaccines. seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDr. Fauci catches Covid AGAIN after taking SIX "safe and effective" vaccines. Robin WestenraAug 13, 202412Share this postDr. Fauci catches Covid AGAIN after taking SIX "safe and effective" vaccines. seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther14Share"I got infected about two weeks ago. It was my third Covid-19 infection, and I had been vaccinated and boosted a total of six times."12Share this postDr. Fauci catches Covid AGAIN after taking SIX "safe and effective" vaccines. seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther14Share
The good news just keeps coming.
I find it hard to believe that Fauci ever received the same jab as was forced on the public though.
And I have never gotten Covid and have not even had "a cold" in the past 5+ years and I did not take any of these v@((*nes.