Dr DonaldRobin WestenraApr 15, 2026854ShareRon Baumann@Baumann_MacThese are hilarious. I don't think any political leader has ever been mocked as much as this prick. 11:21 PM · Apr 14, 2026 · 18.5K Views62 Replies · 361 Reposts · 1.18K Likes854Share
https://substack.com/@christopherjonbjerknes/note/p-194113504?r=2y78jv
Just another Dolt who doesn't have a clue as to what Trumps is accomplishing who has been Meme and Mantra hypnotized.
The odds are most are ignorant to the dynamics happening as to the interconnected issues and the initiatives by President Trump invoking the Caribbean and The Persian Gulf and a broad spectrum of competing worldly elements and nations like China, Russia,, The Dutch, Columbia, Cuba, Drug Cartels, Mexico, Venezuelan, Serbia, Germany, Panama canal and a voting scam network starting with Hugo Chavez Diabold Machines voting machine scams and servers being moved Serbia and Germany usurping and not to mention Trumps plan to prevent USA from being denied rare earth minerals by China USA elections and the Rothschild Banking system proxy running cover for The Jesuits etc etc. Here is only part of it from Hal Turner which supports only a small part of what Alexandra Bruce revealed weeks ago. Raul Castro and communist Elites running Cuba from behind a puppet leader thus taking over the mission from Fidel Castro (pay attention was a full blown S.J member (Jesuit priest) whose number one mission was to hold Cuba as a future landing invasion platform into the USA. hal turner partially reveals what Alexandra Bruce Bruce has been expounding starting months. TAKE A LOOK AT LINK below which gives only a limited perspective of the above mentioned.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/heres-the-iran-war-explanation