Dr David Martin: There Are 63 Gain-Of-Function Biological Weapons Currently In Production In US Universities Right Now
Robin Westenra
Feb 04, 2025
Dr. David Martin Drops BOMBSHELL Intel
Thank you for posting his comments. He's absolutely correct. G-O-F research needs to stop and stop right now. These "scientists" have neither the regard for safeguarding humanity nor the necessary freedom from their egoistic desires. Their morality and ethics are vastly underdeveloped; they should, instead, be using their expertise to stop G-O-F investigations.
ALL gain of function research needs to be immediately halted. ANY GoF research needs strict oversight, extensive approval, and can ONLY be performed in Gov BSL4 labs.