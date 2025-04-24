Share this postSeemorerocks Dr. Christiane Northrup: Infertility clinics are reporting that the sperm of vaccinated men do not swim. And the eggs of vaccinated women do not grow into embryosCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDr. Christiane Northrup: Infertility clinics are reporting that the sperm of vaccinated men do not swim. And the eggs of vaccinated women do not grow into embryosRobin WestenraApr 24, 20253Share this postSeemorerocks Dr. Christiane Northrup: Infertility clinics are reporting that the sperm of vaccinated men do not swim. And the eggs of vaccinated women do not grow into embryosCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13Share3Share this postSeemorerocks Dr. Christiane Northrup: Infertility clinics are reporting that the sperm of vaccinated men do not swim. And the eggs of vaccinated women do not grow into embryosCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13Share
What a nightmare, a stealth campaign to sterilize women forever.
Those critical of those covid vaccines were vilified, treated like thought criminals and fired at work.
The medical profession has been turned into a firing squad but using injections by needle because they were just following orders and believed that all vaccines are safe and effective.