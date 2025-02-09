Share this postSeemorerocks Dr Chris Allan Shoemaker Reveals That 20% of Those Who Took Covid Jab Proven To Now Have MyocarditisCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDr Chris Allan Shoemaker Reveals That 20% of Those Who Took Covid Jab Proven To Now Have MyocarditisRobin WestenraFeb 09, 202512Share this postSeemorerocks Dr Chris Allan Shoemaker Reveals That 20% of Those Who Took Covid Jab Proven To Now Have MyocarditisCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore24Share12Share this postSeemorerocks Dr Chris Allan Shoemaker Reveals That 20% of Those Who Took Covid Jab Proven To Now Have MyocarditisCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore24Share
That is over 45,000,000 American citizens who have PERMANENT, IRREVERSIBLE heart damage and less than 10 years to live, in most instances.
The greatest impacts from the Deathvax™️are yet to come. The Predator Class designed their democidal bioweapons in this manner to allow PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY.
They’ll tell you that your 17-year-old son dropped dead on the playing field because you were a terrible parent who fed him junk food and also your bloodline’s faulty, inferior genetics are to blame for this inevitable outcome😡🤬.
You don’t hate these psychopaths nearly enough.
Shoemaker was standing up from the beginning. Still standing. Thank you.