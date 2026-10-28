I totally agree. It is a destructive force that is tearing through medicine. I had a patient in the office today with leg clot that went to lung and had to be vacuumed out by cardiology.
Terrifying for family and seeing tons of cancer in the last 2 years!
Sweden apparently, I read today, have stated that all mRNA vaccines are to replaced by protein based vaccines. Cannot affirm this is 100% accurate, but a reliable source.
Interestingly early Sept at GP for Drivers Licence medical, asked for bloods, expressed I would like a D-Dimer test, as post my hip replacement surgery I had small blood clot, 3 months on Rivaroxaban drug. Oh no he said that could lead down a path we don't want. They KNOW. Not sure he knows if I am vaxxed or not as never discussed.
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I totally agree. It is a destructive force that is tearing through medicine. I had a patient in the office today with leg clot that went to lung and had to be vacuumed out by cardiology.
Terrifying for family and seeing tons of cancer in the last 2 years!
Sweden apparently, I read today, have stated that all mRNA vaccines are to replaced by protein based vaccines. Cannot affirm this is 100% accurate, but a reliable source.
Interestingly early Sept at GP for Drivers Licence medical, asked for bloods, expressed I would like a D-Dimer test, as post my hip replacement surgery I had small blood clot, 3 months on Rivaroxaban drug. Oh no he said that could lead down a path we don't want. They KNOW. Not sure he knows if I am vaxxed or not as never discussed.