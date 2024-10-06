Dr Andrew Wakefield: "The most appalling violation of medical and scientific ethics on behalf of the CDC."
Astonishing Revelation From Dr. Andy Wakefield
"The most appalling violation of medical and scientific ethics on behalf of the CDC."
OCT 06, 2024
In 2000 Dr. Wakefield asked the CDC in the context of the MMR vaccine and autism to test whether the younger the age of exposure the greater the risk.
He says they tested and found the hypothesis to be true then spent the next 14 years destroying the documents and covering up the findings until the head scientist came forward.
‘William Thompson head scientist in that study came forward and said I can’t live with this any longer. I kept the documents here they are. It showed fraud.
The most appalling violation of medical and scientific ethics on behalf of the CDC.’
“People say now there is no evidence vaccines cause autism. Absolutely there is. When you have to commit to that level of fraud, not only in the context of this vaccine, but Pfizer in the context of of the Covid vaccine, you are on a loosing run right from the start. You are gonna loose, because you can only sustain that lie for so long...”
"In 2000 Dr. Wakefield asked the CDC in the context of the MMR vaccine and autism to test whether the younger the age of exposure the greater the risk."
It used to be very well-known among anyone in medical profession that NO CHILD UNDER AGE 6 SHOULD EVER BE VACCINATED! I'm 69 y.o. and when I was young no doctor would ever vax a child under age 6 because their immune systems weren't well developed enough to handle the jabs and their mother would have given them enough immunity from their own system when they were in utero that they didn't need a jab for protection, they already had it from their mom and didn't need it until their own immune systems were developed enough. As well you could cause great damage/harm to a child under 6 if you did jab them. As proof, here's my story:
I was age 5 when my mom wanted to put me up for adoption. She never wanted me to begin with so she decided to have me adopted out. Apparently I needed to be vaxed in order for that to happen (details on that are sketchy for me) but I remember she took me to the doctor for a jab. He explained to her I wasn't 6 y.o. yet and shouldn't be jabbed as it would cause harm. My mom became very rude to him and insisted he jab me so she could get rid of me, basically. Dr. was absolutely horrified by her and was in a very bad spot as he could see that clearly she didn't want me, was clearly not very nice to me nor did she care about my well-being, so he finally decided to give me the jab so I could be adopted hopefully to a loving family. I'll never forget him turning to me and explaining to me he felt it was better i was jabbed and given to a loving home than having to stay with my mom. He told me with great sensitivity and sincerity that he really hoped the jab didn't harm me and that I found a good family to be adopted by. Yes, I did suffer some harm and am a big autistic, with memory problems and a few other issues but nothing catastrophic and I was better off with my adopted family than with my birth mom, who, as i later found out was a sociopath. Anyway, I'm telling this story to illustrate this used to be well-known and that jabs did cause harm if given to a child that was too young. IIRC it was about mid to late 1990s when they started jabbing kids with lots of jabs to kids who weren't yet 6 y.o. The autism rate is now off the chart, 1 in 32 kids have it.