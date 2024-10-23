Dr. Ana Mihalcea on self-amplifying mRNA vaccine against COVID-19:

"Well, so, you know what we've seen microscopically and a lot of people are criticizing we cannot see nanotechnology but we can see what has been built from this and I want to just alert people to the fact that there was a recent publication by Dr. Youngmin Lee from South Korea.

So what she did for two years she observed the incubation of the COVID files 54 different injectables and shown that these things assemble and disassemble, but then also she looked at, for example, the sperm of males that were injected three years prior and in their sperm there was still this self-replicating nanotechnology, the same filaments you see behind me, so these people are, they are factories for this and we know that they are shedding it, they're exhaling it.

The nanoparticles are so small, they're like a gas. They can get through your skin. You can inhale that. And then they start replicating and the people around them. And the Pfizer documents, by the way, said for the COVID shots, if a man that's unvaccinated inhales the air around a vaccinated woman, that man can transfer that vaccine to another unvaccinated woman. That's a very, very vague mechanism.

I mean, just breathing the air around somebody will already infect you. So if you now have the self-amplifying mechanism, if it is for real and another acceleration of self-implication, I would just expect that there is more death because you had a massive death with the original form. If now this engine of self-implication is amped up, will we see more myocarditis, tuber cancers, and more blood clotting in a much faster way? Ultimately, that's the question."