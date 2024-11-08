Dozens arrested as Maccabi Tel Aviv hooligans spark tensions in Amsterdam
The Israelis are portraying this as Muslim “terrorism”
Amsterdam Timeline :
1 - Israelis attack personal property
2- Israelis attack taxi drivers
3- Israelis chant "“Let the IDF win to Fuck the Arabs”
4- Israelis get beat up
5- Israelis start to market the story under the title "savage Islamic migrants attack peaceful Jews"
6- Israelis call it a pogrom against Jews
7- Israeli government and social media accounts exploit the event to the maximum to market / justify their genocidal war on Gaza and rally Europeans around their "cause" in "defending against terrorists"