The Israelis are portraying this as Muslim “terrorism”

Amsterdam Timeline :

1 - Israelis attack personal property

2- Israelis attack taxi drivers

3- Israelis chant "“Let the IDF win to Fuck the Arabs”

4- Israelis get beat up

5- Israelis start to market the story under the title "savage Islamic migrants attack peaceful Jews"

6- Israelis call it a pogrom against Jews

7- Israeli government and social media accounts exploit the event to the maximum to market / justify their genocidal war on Gaza and rally Europeans around their "cause" in "defending against terrorists"