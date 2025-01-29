The Doomsday Clock has been moved forward to 89 seconds to midnight in a terrifying warning of how close the world is nearing an apocalypse.

The “doomsday clock” symbolising how close humanity is to destruction ticked one second closer to midnight Tuesday as concerns on nuclear war, climate and public health were jolted by US President Donald Trump’s return.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which set up the clock at the start of the Cold War, shifted the clock to 89 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been, a week after Trump’s inauguration.

The clock was last moved to 90 seconds to midnight over nuclear-armed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. It was originally placed at seven minutes to midnight in 1947.

“At 89 seconds to midnight, the doomsday clock stands closer to catastrophe than at any moment in its history,” said former Colombian president and Nobel Peace laureate Juan Manuel Santos, chair of The Elders, a group of major former leaders.

The Doomsday Clock, currently the nearest it has been to midnight at 89 seconds, is a symbol for how close humanity is to a ‘global catastrophe’. Picture: Kayla Bartkowski/Getty

“The clock speaks to the existential threats that confront us and the need for unity and bold leadership to turn back its hands,” he told a news conference in Washington to present the findings from the board of experts.

“This is a bleak picture. But it is not yet irreversible,” he said.

The Doomsday Clock sat at six minutes to midnight in 2010. It was at two-and-a-half minutes by 2017, two minutes in 2018 and down to 100 seconds by 2020.