Don’t think that because Russia is fighting a war against NATO the problems we have connected to doctors that don’t do their jobs, AI etc. are restricted to the West.
I got the following from a Russian friend living here and in regular contact with his sister in Moscow.
Thank you so much for the detailed description of the problems, which seemingly, have enveloped lately the entire global Health Services.
My sister in Moscow repots the same problems with her GPs, (sitting silently by the computer screen, while doing nothing what is expected from the medical profession, with no help whatsoever, from her Health & Disability Services' Advocatory equivalent).
St Thomas Aquinas (ca 1274):
"If you see exactly the same things everywhere, it is the System."
Yep restrictions on medical care - very widespread. Here we’re moving to telemedicine. Apparently it cuts emissions from travelling to see your doctor face to face.